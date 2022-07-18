The Land

Mitchell Clapham and Xavier Martin put their hands up for NSW Farmers president role

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
July 18 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will get the top job at NSW Farmers?

Biosecurity, sheep identification and competition policy will be among the key issues debated at NSW Farmers' conference today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.