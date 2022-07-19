They are mixed cropping and sheep farmers who are all passionate about giving a voice to farmers - and they all happen to be under 35.
When the western young farmers branch disbanded, Tom Matthews, 32, Grace Apps, 29, and Scott Neville, 31, decided to step up and represent the NSW Farmers Grenfell branch.
With around 23 members at Grenfell, the trio were given the job to represent their branch at the NSW Farmers annual conference and speak for the only motion their group had put forward.
After much debate, members passed the motion that there be a free and readily accessible public register of all water licence holdings in NSW for transparency and accountability.
"That was great we got the support," Mr Matthews said.
"There are lot of people here who hold a lot of water and they may not want people to know.
"When you have politicians that hold water, it's important that they are open and transparent about their ownership of water to avoid conflicts of interest."
Mr Matthews was encouraged to attend the conference by his father, Harvey, who is the Grenfell branch chair.
"We are flying the flag for Grenfell," Mr Matthews said.
"It's something new, we have never been here and we wanted to see what it was all about and bring fresh ideas."
Mr Neville added: "there were not a lot of young farmers with the NSW Farmers group and I wanted support Tom and Grace and all our young farming friends".
"It's good to have a voice," Mr Neville said.
