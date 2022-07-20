The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW Farmers vote to back eID national tag rollout

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:04am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Bradley who is the chair of the NSW Farmers' sheep meat committee (centre) with committee members David Young and Floyd Legge support a national eID scheme.

NSW Farmers has finally thrown its support behind a national electronic tagging system, but not everyone was convinced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.