The Land's 2022 Southern Beef Week will make its return from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30, with seedstock producers open from 9am to 4pm on their listed day.
In total 30 of some of the leading studs throughout the Riverina, South West Slopes, Central West, Central Tablelands and Southern Highland regions will open their gates to visitors expected to travel from across NSW and further afield from Victoria and South Australia.
Advertisement
The breeds being showcased include Angus, Hereford/Poll Hereford, Red Angus, Simmental, Fleckvieh, Murray Greys and composite genetics.
Milwillah Angus stud at Young will not be open on Tuesday July 26 (day two).
Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has changed from Thursday July 28 (day four) to Friday July 29 (day five).
Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, will not be open on Friday July 29 (day five), but will be hosting an independent open day the following week on Friday, August 5.
DRAWCARD EVENT
Australian Community Media (ACM) livestock channel manager Brett Tindal, Wagga Wagga, said off the back of the 2022 Northern Beef Week event in June, and the strength of the stud stock industry, the 2022 Southern Beef Week is expected to be a roaring success.
"At the moment people want to get around and see what is available, and look at their options," he said.
"It is an open and easy way for people to come and look at cattle with no expectations to buy... and unlike on sale day there can be options for additional females, stud sires or donors to be displayed or within reach for inspection.
"There are more opportunities see animals, and the flexibility and ease of looking at cattle in the relaxed environment continues to make it a popular event.
"Studs also see the benefit too from this aspect as they get to really connect with visitors."
Mr Tindal said the studs involved also see it as a big branding exercise, while stud stock and local agents view it as the perfect opportunity to see a number of studs, cattle and breeds across a six-day well laid out trip.
"From an event point of view, most days have between 3-6 stud stops so it is highly achievable to get around to all the studs open," he said.
"Beef Week also offers good diversity in what people can see from composites to your mainstream breeds, as well as those operations striving for innovation and genetic progress - many studs will be featuring the latest developments and products of their breeding programs."
Reminder: studs will be open from 9am to 4pm on the day they are listed.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.