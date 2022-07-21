The Land
The Land Southern Beef Week participating studs open their gates from Monday

By Hannah Powe
July 21 2022 - 6:30am
The Land Southern Beef Week will be held from July 25 to July 30.

The Land's 2022 Southern Beef Week will make its return from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30, with seedstock producers open from 9am to 4pm on their listed day.

