Forbes Working Dog Auction tops at $21,500 for Stoney Creek Kelpie

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
A dog from Mudgee has sold for the $21,500 sale high price at the Forbes Working Dog Auction held at Forbes showgrounds on the weekend.

