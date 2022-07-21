Significant easing of store cattle prices at Grafton on Thursday were in line with all other centres as a combination of factors makes a mark on the trade.
Of the 1012 head yarded almost half were steers selling to an average - for big and small - of 492.2 cents a kilogram or $1186.51 to reach a top of 640.2c/kg for the best of the lightweights and $2064.81.
That top price belonged to Peter and Judy Parr, Tucabia, who offered four tooth Charolais cross 505.8 kilograms for 408.2c/kg, going onto feed in the lower Gwydir.
Last month's store sale recorded average steer prices of 557.9c/kg, a difference of 65.7c/kg.
Heifers numbered 333 head to average 403.6c/kg or $861.52 to reach a top of 540.2c/kg and $1615. June bids averaged 509.3c/kg in June or a difference of 105c/kg.
Red tagged heifers pregnancy tested in calf and sold liveweight made $1960 for 502kg.
Cows averaged 246.3c/kg (305.8c/kg in June) or $1148.65 to top at 382.2c/kg and $1762.90. Cows with calves sold live weight 35 head, averaged $2544.57 to each a top bid of $3140.
