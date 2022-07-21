The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Prices well back at Grafton store sale as host of market factors come into play

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lenda Gillett, Fine Flower, was in the market for light calves at Grafton on Thursday, to replace a black steer 250kg that made 516c/kg or $1290.50.

Significant easing of store cattle prices at Grafton on Thursday were in line with all other centres as a combination of factors makes a mark on the trade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.