The first sons of DSK Pep P48 SV were highly sought after in the 29th Annual DSK Angus and Charolais bull sale with a full clearance achieved.
In the breakdown, 53 of 53 Angus bulls were sold reaching a top of $30,000 twice, to average $16,528.
The first of the two $30,000 top priced bulls to sell was DSK TEL Rex R5 PV, a 24-month-old son of Texas Earnan L612 PV, purchased by Hewitt Cattle Australia, Bylong.
With an average price increase of $5338, and a top price increase of $12,000 from last years sale, principals Chris and Helen Knox were pleased that clients appreciated their performance based bulls.
"We have a lot of people here hitting their goals with our genetics," Mr Knox said.
"We select the best bulls and genetics that we can to give you (clients) the best animals to put in your herds," he said.
Weighing 952 Kilograms, making R5 the heaviest bull in the draft, he had fat scans of 21mm and 13mm with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 134 square centimeters, also the largest in the catalogue.
Hewitt Cattle Australia's Warren Miller said the bull was selected as he was a "big capacity bull".
"He has just got a heap of softness in him and he goes back to a good cow family and sire line," Mr Miller said.
"We will take a bit of semen and then put him out with some good cows,
"We are hoping to breed a few bulls from him that will be able to go up north," he said.
This bull was also an interbreed finalist in the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout.
Just four lots later, DSK PEP Rambo R67 SV also sold to $30,000 and was purchased by Yacamunda Investments, Collinsville, Qld.
The 21-month-old was the first DSK TEL Pep P48 son to go under the hammer on the day and weighed 840kg.
With fat scans of of 9mm and 6mm, and an EMA of 122 square centimeters, R67 had a scrotal measurement of 48 centimeters.
Nutrien Stud Stock's Tim Woodham, Wagga Wagga took the phone bids for R67 and said Yacamunda Investments were looking for bulls to cover their Queensland country.
"They just want free striding bulls with plenty of bone, good skins, a big hind quarter, and easy fleshing," Mr Woodham said.
Auctioneer Peter Godbolt of Nutrien Stud Stock, Wagga Wagga, said the sale was very strong with a solid average.
"There were a lot of repeat clients here which tells you that the bulls go out and do a good job," Mr Godbolt said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Gunnedah and Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
