New Varroa detection near Coffs Harbour linked to the Newcastle outbreak

Updated July 26 2022 - 1:26am, first published July 25 2022 - 10:58pm
Contact tracing and surveillance with beekeepers in the Coffs Harbour district will also be conducted to minimise further risk.

A new detection of varroa mite has been confirmed near Nana Glen north-west of Coffs Harbour, leading to another set of biosecurity zones.

