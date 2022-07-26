AFTER a dramatic fall in cattle prices in the past few weeks, the market may be starting to stabilise.
The NSW Yearling Steer Indicator was on 507 cents a kilogram early this week, which was only slightly lower than a week earlier.
Sales in the Central West and the Hunter appear to be trading above the state average: prime yearlings in central regions are averaging 520c/kg, while it's a healthy 555c/kg in the Hunter.
Another surprise was the Heavy Steer Indicator, which lifted nearly 60c/kg across NSW in the past week to hit 451.5c/kg.
PR Masters Stephens and Company principal Scott Johnston, Bathurst, said the heavy steer market at Carcoar on Tuesday was "pretty good" and reflected the overall solid competition for that category.
"We had a new export buyer at the sale this week," he said.
"There's also not too many heavier steers around at this time of year.
"I think if we can hold out for another few weeks until spring, the market will start to turn around and things will look much more positive."
Mr Johnston said the cow market had been consistent with the lead pens making about the 360c/kg mark.
"The cows have held up well again this week," he said.
"It's really been the lighter cattle that have experienced the drop recently."
In a turn of fortunes, vealer steers also jumped in value across the state to average 536c/kg (up about 15c/kg), although it may be the north of NSW driving this market.
Averages for vealers in northern NSW were at about 566c/kg early this week after weeks of weaker trends.
Inverell prime market sold to a steady trend after weeks of softer bidding, with 627 head offered.
Agent Nathan Purvis, Colin Say and Company, Inverell, said the marked difference during Tuesday's sale was that people were buying cattle.
That included local restockers and some from afar, among them one southern buyer who held up the cow end of the auction.
"There were reduced numbers at today's sale and so there was less to go around, but I think buyers are taking advantage of cheaper rates to improve the average of the cattle they bought earlier," Mr Purvis said.
Weaner cattle and yearlings 280kg to 330kg averaged 431c/kg or $1317 to reach a top bid of 512c/kg or $1488.
Average prices, including yearlings and grown cattle, ranged from 182c/kg to 304c/kg or $688 to $1963.
Supply also fell at Roma in Queensland on Tuesday to 3670 head and, although competition was strong across the steers and heifers, the market still eased.
In contrast, the cow market improved and this was assisted by increased competition from southern processors.
MOSS VALE: (871 head) Vealers: 250-530; Yearling steers: 120-554; Yearling heifers: 100-540; Grown steers: 400-550; Grown heifers: 320-432; Cows: 180-398.
CAMDEN: (180 head) Vealers: 350-520; Yearling steers: 385-552; Yearling heifers: 350-536; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 100-305.
MAITLAND: (350 head) Vealers: 300-640; Yearling steers: 300-590; Yearling heifers: 280-440; Grown steers: 340-370; Grown heifers: 250-340; Cows: 140-310.
NOWRA: (48 head) Vealers: 248-540; Yearling steers: n/q; Yearling heifers: 528-548; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
ROMA: (3670 head) Vealers: n/q; Yearling steers: 364-618; Yearling heifers: 310-522; Grown steers: 326-393; Grown heifers: 310-362; Cows: 220-339.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Mark Lukies P/L, Katamatite, (PSN), 185.00.
Lambs - Calthorpe Ag, Brocklesby, (ELD), 252; D and E Stones, Gooramadda, (ELD), 246; Hermiston Ag, Mulwala, (ELD), 241; JA Jamieson, Finley, (PSN), 240; L Jackel, Mulwala, (PSN), 238; Murray River Nat, Mulwala, (PSN), 224; J and M Ag, Rand (PSN), 218; WJ and SJ Davies, Devenish, (PSN), 208; T and L Smith, Culcairn, (PSN), 200; Mallon Past, Urana, (ELD), 195; Aramat Past Co, Mulwala, (PSN), 182; EA Friedrich and Son, Gerogery, (PSN), 178.2; M and D I'Anson, Burrumbuttock, (ELD), 176.
Ewes - Mark Lukies P/L, Katamatite, (PSN), 196; Wegener Past, Walla Walla, (PSN), 194; WJ and SJ Davies, Devenish, (PSN), 192; HR and GD Lieschke, Walla Walla, (PSN), 191.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - Western Farms, Trangie, (CLW), 420.3, 574.2, 2413.33; AJ and YD Dorman, Binnaway, (P&C), 445.4, 530.0, 2360.71; C McWhirter, Tooraweenah, (CLW), 627.5, 469.2, 2944.23; A. Young, Nyngan, (CLW), 546.4, 467.2, 2552.61, GR and AM Markey, Tooraweenah, (CLW), 621.7, 440.0, 2735.33; LL and FM Selmes, Coonabarabran, (CLW), 637.5, 470.2, 2997.53; Harvey Partnership, Wellington, (P&C), 665.0, 410.0, 2726.50.
Heifers - C and J McWhirter, Tooraweenah, (CLW), 575.0, 449.2, 2582.90.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - OD Johns, Wellington, (P&C), 233; Kilby Rural, Collie, (CPS), 232; BJ and ML Whillock, Geurie, (RWR), 230; BJ and BC Williams, Cassilis, (BPD), 225; M and J Woods, Gulgong, (CHC), 215.00; BJ and ML Whillock, Geurie, (RWR), 205.00; Willdon Partnership, Trangie, (BPD), 166.00.
Ewes: Willdon Partnership, Trangie, (BPD), 130.00.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - T Noonan, Tarcuta, (FRAN), 241, 575.2, 1387.
Yearling steers - MG and KL Plum, Tarcutta, (WRL), 335, 572.2, 1916.87; Casella Management, Lake Wyangan, (NUT), 352.8, 565.2, 1993.76. Yearling heifers - A Twyford, Cootamundra, (RLA), 393.3, 510, 2006; Bruce and Narelle Gardiner, Rowan, (NUT), 416.1, 496.2, 2064.74.
Steers - L Pettitt, Harden, (ROD), 545, 524.2, 2856.89. Heifers - A Twyford, Cootamundra, (RLA), 468.3, 494.2, 2314.50.
Cows - Mount Raven Past, Holbrook, (RLA), 639.4, 355, 2270.03; Big Springs Pastoral, Big Springs, (NUT), 787.5, 354, 2787.75.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Lamb - CM and JM Driscoll, Urana, (NUT), 265; AJ and LM Corbett, Ganmain, (NUT), 265; PJ and KA Logan, Ganmain, (NUT), 263.2; AB and LL Oliver, Old Junee, (DEL), 263.
Wethers - DJ and GC Clarke, Barmedman, (NUT), 175; Ewes - J, V and G Yensch, Finley, (NUT), 200; MR and JL Lieschke, Wagga, (BLK), 200.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - Lex Crosby, Eugowra, (KMW), 396.1, 508.2, 2013.04; GA and JP Radford, Albert, (FLA), 262.5, 504.0, 1323; E Idiens, Gooloogong, (FLA), 399, 500, 1995; KP and RL Mcmahan, Tullamore, (KMW), 392.1, 500, 1960.42; JN and TM Barnes, Gunningbland, (FLA), 483, 460, 2221.8.
Heifers - GV Sellwood, Eugowra, (KMW), 437.5, 472.2, 2065.88; E Idiens, Gooloogong, (FLA), 360.0, 450.0, 1620.00; GA and JP Radford, Albert, (FLA), 280.0, 440.0, 1232.00; FJ and CB Conway, Minto, (FLA), 375.0, 430.0, 1612.50.
Cows - Mark and Esther Job, Parkes, (FLA), 735.0, 356.0, 2616.60; GA and JP Radford, Albert, (FLA), 810.0, 355.0, 2875.50.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - EJ and RE Pengilly, Eugowra, (FLA), 189; Glenleigh P/C, Forbes, (FLA), 188.
Lambs - BR and KK Sawyer, Dunedoo, (FLA), 238; KR Allen and Son, Forbes, (FLA), 227.8; Currawong P/C, Grenfell, (FLA), 227.
Wethers - MR Munday, Parkes, (ALH), 164.
Ewes - Clayton Miller, Bathurst, (KMW), 156.
