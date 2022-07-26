The Land
Cattle market starts to stabilise across NSW | Prime market update and top quotes

By Karen Bailey and Jamie Brown
July 26 2022 - 8:30pm
Sam Thompson, Bundella Station, Bundella, with 12-month-old Murray Grey steers sold at the Tamworth prime sale on Monday. The 70 head averaged 473c/kg. Photo: TLSAA

AFTER a dramatic fall in cattle prices in the past few weeks, the market may be starting to stabilise.

