The Land
Home/Beef

Ekka 2022 stud beef entries and judges announced

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The judges for this year's Ekka stud beef cattle competition have been announced. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

THE number of entries in this year's Royal Queensland Show stud cattle competitions have been finalised, along with the judges for each ring.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.