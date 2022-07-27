DAY three had Angus and Red Angus genetics from operations around Orange opening their gates.
Today featured four studs across the Central West district including; Dalwhinnie (Angus), Byng, Gilmandyke (Angus), Orange, Goondoola (Red Angus), Cargo, and Yamba (Angus), Orange.
Advertisement
Around 28 studs representing seven breeds will be on display from Friday July 25 to Saturday July 30 from breeders throughout southern and central New South Wales.
RELATED READING:
Tomorrow during day four Kidman Angus at Gilgandra is the only stud open as Coolie Angus, Merriwa has moved to day five.
Opening time will be 9am to 4pm.
If you are out and about at The Land Southern Beef Week? Be sure to have a look through our gallery tonight to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #SouthernBeefWeek2022, and by tagging us in them.
You can hashtag or @TheLand on Instagram, tweet us via @The Land on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.
Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has changed from Thursday July 28 (day four) to Friday July 29 (day five).
Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, will not be open on Friday July 29 (day five), but will be hosting an independent open day the following week on Friday, August 5.
Yallambee Angus and Red Angus, Berrima, will not be open on Saturday July 30 (day six).
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.