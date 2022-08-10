The highly popular Win a Pen of Santa Gertrudis Steers competition has come to an end for 2022 with a Central West reader announced as the winner.
Beginners luck, it was the first-time that prizewinner Lachlan Peters of Brocklehurst had entered the competition which is now in its 15th year. Mr Peters comes from an Angus and Speckle Park cattle operation which runs over 405 hectares near Dubbo.
Sold at Gunnedah saleyards on Tuesday last week by Elders, the six steers weighed 609.2 kilograms on average and sold for 472.2 cents a kilogram to return $2876 a head ($17,256 total). They were purchased by Coles.
Half the proceeds of the pen will go to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, while the other half goes to Mr Peters.
Elders Gunnedah agent John Glover described the pen of six steers bred and finished on oat crop and grain by Tom and Anna Dunlop of Munnabah Santa Gertrudis stud, Coolah, as a "fantastic pen of steers".
"Santa Gertrudis are a great animal that fit all markets from the north to south," he said. "They are a breed that has demand wherever you go, and they fit a lot of jobs selling weaners to bullocks; they grow out well, they feed well - they are an all-round breed.
"To see a quality pen of Santa Gertrudis steers go for money like this - to a good cause - is a great thing," Mr Dunlop added.
The competition was run from June 23 to July 26 by The Land and the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and 10 of its stud breeders.
This year the stud involved include; Benelkay, Hardigreen Park, Rockingham, Spring Creek, Yulgilbar, Munnabah, Watasanta, RL Pastoral Company, Glenalbyn and Denngal, along with Elders and Martins Transport.
