The Land
Home/Studstock

Glenavon Angus tops $30,000, av $16,060 for 99 bulls

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:41am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Demand by Queensland buyers for Glenavon Angus' 38th annual on-property sale resulted in an average of $16,060 for 99 bulls with a top price of $30,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.