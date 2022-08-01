Demand by Queensland buyers for Glenavon Angus' 38th annual on-property sale resulted in an average of $16,060 for 99 bulls with a top price of $30,000.
Fifty-eight two-year-old bulls averaged $19,120, an increase on last year's average by $3847, while 41/41 yearling bulls sold to $22,000 for an average of $11,731.
Advertisement
A line of 100 unjoined, 12-month-old heifers topped at $3,200 and averaged $3125.
READ MORE AT:
The buyer of the top-priced bull was the McClymont family's AJM Pastoral, Burleigh Station, Richmond, Queensland, with Brisbane-based consultant Kevin Graham making the selections.
Glenavon Intensity R252 is a 23-month-old son of Glenavon N022, weighed 902 kilograms and had an estimated breeding value (EBV) for birthweight of +5.1 and a milk EBV of +18, both of which are above the breed average.
It was also above breed average EBVs for carcase weight (CW) at +83 and eye muscle area (EMA) +8. AJM Pastoral also paid $20,000 and $16,000 for two yearling bulls.
Mr Graham said the three bulls would join a battery of Angus sires that would be joined to 1000 stud Brahman heifers to produce composite bulls for the AJM Pastoral herd of 20,000 cows.
He said the McClymonts were producing 420 kg steers for the feedlot trade.
Geoff Hayes and Belinda Crosby, Inglevale Partnership, Glencoe, bought the top-priced yearling bull at $22,000.
Mr Hayes said he'd inspected about 600 bulls in recent weeks before finding Glenavon Intensity S179, which Rennylea N479 sired. Dropped in August 2021, Intensity S179 weighed 525kg with an EMA ABV of +8.3 and a CW EBV of +72 - above the breed average for these traits.
A first-time visitor and volume buyer at Glenavon was Bidgel Grazing Company, Dalkeith Station, in the Flinton/Teelba region east of St George, with 10 bulls to $27,000 and averaging $20,800.
Bagel Grazing's Ben Groat said the management program at Glenavon was the initial attraction to making the trip to Guyra.
"The ruthlessness in their selection, not chasing extremes and grass-finished cattle is what we are planning to produce," Mr Groat said.
Another of the volume buyers was Sisters Pastoral Company, Mortlake, through Nutrien Warrnambool, with James Knight buying 13-yearling bulls to $16,000 and averaging $11,846 for a program of 1700 breeders, producing steers for a Conargo district feedlot.
Mr Knight said the bull team at Sisters Pastoral Co was quite large, and buying yearling bulls were part of the ease of management and increased longevity of the sire battery.
He said increasing herd numbers had resulted in most of the heifer portion being retained in the herd in the 2300 hectares of country run by Sisters Pastoral Co.
Advertisement
Mr Knight said Sisters Pastoral Co had been long-term clients of Glenavon, and their breeding philosophy was closely aligned with Glenavon.
Kevin Graham Consulting also acted for Sylvester Pastoral Company, Arcadia Station, Injune, with three bulls averaging $22,666.
George and Fuhrmann Warwick, Qld account Genevieve Reeves, bought two bulls for an average of $18,000. Davidson Cameron and Company, Guyra, account DL Maunder, bought two pens of unjoined heifers for a $3100 average.
Mr Post said in his pre-sale address that about half of the bulls offered were suitable for joining to heifers.
He said the Glenavon team worked hard to ensure there were tight joinings for the breeders, with most cows with a bull for only five weeks.
Advertisement
The selling agents were Elders, and the auctioneer was Lincoln McKinley, Elders Inverell. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.