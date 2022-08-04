Sixteen agriculture students from Woolgoolga High School got to see seven Dorper-cross lambs being sold under auction at their local sheep selling centre - Guyra.
Supervised by Ag teacher Gavin Whitburne, the 16 students endured a 3.5-hour bus ride across the range, with some of the trip stuck behind an agonisingly slow transport semi-trailer.
Advertisement
Highlights, well, they'd be hard to describe: a perfect early August day in Guyra has pleasures of its own. Fine mizzling rain with a five to 10-kilometre breeze, while the muddy yards treated the chosen footwear of the students with a new colour scheme.
Heavenly in anybody's terms?
READ MORE AT:
Two of the lambs, Tom and Jerry, made $150 each, thanks to the support of a local contract buyer based in Walcha.
Mr Whitburne said any money made by the agricultural enterprise at the high school went back into funding further resources for the students.
"This has been an interesting day for the students. We've been involved in the breeding and finishing, and now they get to see the marketing," he said.
"It's pretty hard to finish lambs over on the coast," he conceded.
Providing information on how the saleyards system worked was Elders Guyra's Terry Williams, who explained how the auction system worked
Mr Whitburne said agriculture was a popular stream in the school's curriculum, with classes in Years 10 and 11 and two groups in Year 9.
The school trip also included a visit to the Eastern Plains Angus bull sale, west of Guyra, where one of the students confessed to stud principal Andrew White that she didn't realise bulls were "so expensive".
Mr White was all smiles as his sale had seen a record top price of $30,000 paid for one of his bulls and a record average of $20,588 for the 51 bulls offered and sold.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.