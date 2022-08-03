The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sheep and goats eID support from WA and SA

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SA, first to commit funds to national sheep and goats eID

Western Australia and South Australia have confirmed their support for a national sheep and goat electronic identification (eID) system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.