The records keep stacking up with Northern NSW Angus studs, as a price of $85,000 was paid at the Clunie Range sale on Friday, where 170 bulls averaged $25,212 for a gross of $4,286,040.
Stud principal Brett Guest, shaken and sore after a sale ring "distraction", said the result was a vote of confidence shown by long-standing repeat buyers with a strong commercial focus.
In the rising two-year-old section of the catalogue, 148 bulls averaged $25,007, while 22 yearling bulls sold to $45,000 and averaged $26,591.
Clunie Range Radford R91, tipping the scales at 926 kilograms, was the $85,000 top-priced bull bought online by the Lane Brothers, Wilano Angus, Dunedoo.
With an eye muscle area (EMA) estimated breeding value (EBV) of 13.1, which is within the top one per cent of the breed, the 21-month-old is a son of Clunie Range Pretty Boy P711.
Mr Guest said the bull was an "easy doing type, ideal for heifer matings", which would be used for a specific role at his new home. Its birth weight (BW) EBV was 3.5, 200-day growth 47, 400-day 85, and 600-day, 112.
Wilano Angus was out of the blocks earlier in the sale with $45,000 for a 23-month-old son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074, weighing 928kg, in Clunie Range Rocketship R223.
The influence of Queensland-based commercial buyers was apparent, with 98 of the bulls offered heading north of the border.
Drummondslope Cattle Company's Andy and Angela Mulcahy, Alpha, were among the volume buyers at the sale, with 10 bulls averaging $26,200 with a top of $30,000.
Mrs Mulcahy said it was the fourth year Drummondslope had been buying at Clunie Range, using the bulls to convert their former Hereford herd to all-black. The bulls they bought will be joined to the 1700 cows running on more than 26,000 hectares near Alpha.
"The Clunie look is now in our herd," Mrs Mulcahy said.
She said a consignment of 540 steers was trucked to Grassdale feedlot near Dalby this week.
"They did really well, she said with a smile.
