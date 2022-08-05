The Land
Rip snorter of a sale at Clunie Range with 170 bulls averaging $25,212 for a gross of $4,286,040

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 11:30am
The records keep stacking up with Northern NSW Angus studs, as a price of $85,000 was paid at the Clunie Range sale on Friday, where 170 bulls averaged $25,212 for a gross of $4,286,040.

