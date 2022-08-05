Angus was the opening breed into the judging ring at the first Royal Queensland Show since 2019 and it produced results to savour for exhibitors.
The 15-hour trip to the Brisbane Showgrounds proved worthwhile for NSW-based exhibitor Christie Fuller, Cowra, who secured the first broad ribbon of the stud beef judging at this year's Ekka by taking out the grand champion female with Diamond Sleepless in Seattle S410.
The 15-month-old daughter of Boss Lake Bonafide 722E and out of Millah Murrah Flower J192 was selected out of the total of 45 exhibits by competition judge Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, via Gloucester, after being named the junior champion heifer.
The victory completed a quinella for the Cowra exhibitor after she also took out the senior champion female with Diamond Ms Quick Thrill CFIQ419.
"The heifer was junior champion in Canberra and Palgrove use her dam in their Ultrablack program," exhibitor Christie Fuller said.
"The cow that won senior champion is a second calver and was second in her class in Sydney, so it was pleasing to see them both do so well.
"From here, we will now head to the Royal Adelaide and Melbourne shows.
"Hopefully, we will have her [the grand champion] pretty well primed for the junior title in Melbourne because they have a junior interbreed competition and we also exhibited the junior heifer in Sydney this year, out of 200 heifers, so it would be nice to finish the show season on a high."
Competition judge Ted Laurie said the champion had "exactly the right structure" he was looking for.
"You could probably say that I stuck my neck on the line a little bit by putting the junior female up over a young cow and a calf," Mr Laurie said.
"However, that is one of the privileges of being the only judge in the ring, you get to do what you want and I am pretty comfortable with my decision.
"I just think this female epitomises what I am looking for because she is just so clean through the front, has beautiful feet, legs and spine, and I think she would hold her own in any ring in Australia."
Shortly after, Allora-based exhibitors Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, tasted victory after their bull, Irelands Ramco R9 was judged the grand champion bull after taking out the senior champion bull ribbon.
The 28-month-old son of KFX Legend L16 and out of Irelands Wilcoola J458, weighed 1170 kilograms, had a P8 fat of 27 millimetres, a rib fat of 15mm and an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres.
"I think his freedom of movement, strength of spine, thickness and weight for age were what really helped him stand out," exhibitor Stephen Hayward said.
"He is by a bull of our own that we bred and sold to Ascot and Ireland Angus, which won junior champion here at the Ekka about five years ago.
"When I went to Ireland Angus' dispersal sale recently, I picked him and his mum out and brought them both home.
"This is probably the first time we have won the grand champion bull here at the Ekka with one of our own, we have won with a few others over the journey, but to win with one of our own is pretty exciting.
"We have a bull sale coming up in Roma on August 29, so hopefully we can keep the success rolling."
No. of exhibits: 45
Judge: Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, NSW.
Junior champion bull: K5DX Rice R165, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Reserve junior champion bull: Ruby Ridge Stocky, exhibited by Ruby Ridge Angus, Kingaroy.
Senior champion bull: Irelands Ramco R9, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Reserve senior champion bull: K5X Ranger R20, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Grand champion bull: Irelands Ramco R9, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Junior champion female: Diamond Sleepless in Seattle, exhibited by Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Reserve junior champion female: K5X Design S7, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Senior champion female: Diamond Ms Quick Thrill, exhibited by Christie Lee Fuller.
Reserve senior champion female: Myanga Betty Q170, exhibited by KI and MJ Frost, Cowra.
Grand champion female: Diamond Sleepless in Seattle, exhibited by Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Pair of bulls: K5X.Angus, Allora.
Breeder's group: Diamond Angus, Cowra, NSW.
Progeny stakes group: Glenrae Pastoral Company, Bowenfels Angus, Kingaroy.
