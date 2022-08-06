Promised Land Angus stud, Gleniffer, sold Promised Land Emperor S355 by Te Mania Emperor E343 for $14,000 while Tooloonki Ag, an arm of Yulgilbar Pastoral bought two slick coated bulls with length and capacity, paying to $15,000 for Promised Land Legend S343 by Clunie Range Legend L348. They will be put to first cross Hereford/Santa Gertrudis to produce the super baldy.