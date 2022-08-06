The multi-vendor Angus and Brangus bull sale at Grafton sale yards on Saturday brought a top bid of $30,000 for an average of $12,100 and a clearance of 45 for 48 offered.
Top selling Franklin Raindance R12 by SAV Raindance 6848 from a Franklin Lubra dam going back to Eaglehawk was produced by Franklin Angus stud, Upper Orara.
Repeat client and neighbour at Lowanna, Andrew Moran, has bought Franklin bulls three years in a row to provide better growth and genetics to deliver progeny that are square and muscley.
Breeders Nick and Blaire Franklin went on to sell nine more bulls, all slick-coated and all of a type, with the draft averaging $17,300.
Lance Timms, Brushgrove, paid $24,000 for Franklin Unanimous R31 by Vision Unanimous, who presented at 880 kilograms at 23 months old with 41cm scrotal circumference. Bred thick and deep he has positive rib and rump and good intramuscular fat with well above average growth for age.
Clerkness Pastoral at Bundarra bought three Franklin bulls, through CL Squires at Inverell, with Chisholm Bloch from Yamba waving them down to a top of $14,000 for Franklin Unanimous R14 by Vision Unanimous.
Yulgilbar Pastoral took home two Franklin bulls, out of six purchased throughout the sale, paying to $19,000 for Franklin Raindance R13 from the same cow that produced the stud's top priced bull in 2021.
Two more Franklin bulls headed west, to Delungra, with Winston Pastoral who paid to $16,000 for Franklin South Dakota from an Eaglehawk Blackbird.
Maxwellton Angus, Hernani sold a Beast Mode son, R036 from a Mawellton dam going back to Carabar Docklands for $24,000 to Lindy and Luke Muldoon, Nymboida.
A Maxwellton Beast Mode brother, R043, deep, thick and soft, made $15,000 going to Geoff and Marie Brown, Blaxlands Flat.
Promised Land Angus stud, Gleniffer, sold Promised Land Emperor S355 by Te Mania Emperor E343 for $14,000 while Tooloonki Ag, an arm of Yulgilbar Pastoral bought two slick coated bulls with length and capacity, paying to $15,000 for Promised Land Legend S343 by Clunie Range Legend L348. They will be put to first cross Hereford/Santa Gertrudis to produce the super baldy.
The Lyle family Angus stud Prime Time, at Yorklea via Casino, sold Prime Time Pure Product 24R from Prime Time parents, including a milky mother, for $14,000 going back to the district through agents T and W McCormack.
Prime Time Lusty R89 by consistent performer DSK Lusty, made $12,000 going to Tooloonki Ag.
Lance Timms from Brushgrove bought a Lusty brother for $9000 and might share him with partner Desley Spencer.
True North Angus at Bangalow sold to $10,000 three times, first for True North Rambo by Eaglehawk Big Sky M095 from a stud bred dam with a Coolarmagh female line. This bull will go over Hereford/Santa near Baryulgil.
The Pig family, Clarence Park Angus at Ulmarra sold to $10,000 for Clarence Park Mayoralty, R15 by Te Mania Mayoralty M663 from a stud favourite Clarence Park Myrtle J13, selling to Mark and Clea Meury, Jackadgery, who will put him to Angus cows.
Brangus bulls
A select few Brangus bulls sold to $12,000 for Carinya Park 254 by Maccaboyz Playboy from a line of Gunnadoo Park females. The Kyogle stud sold the low percentage indicus bull to Brad McLennan, Kangaroo Creek who will use him to tidy up a cross-bred cow line.
Tropically adapted and glossy-coated Brangus bulls with strong indicus blood, produced by Innes and Jeck Fahey's Rocky Creek Brangus stud at Copmanhurst, sold to $10,000 for Rocky Creek R2 from Rocky Creek parents going to repeat client the Hogan family, St George, Qld.
The sale was hosted by Donovan Livestock and Property with Mitch Donovan, Innes Fahey and Sydney Royal contender Jonny Cowan sharing the job of catching bids.
