Franklin Angus tops multi-vendor sale at Grafton Angus and Brangus sale

By Jamie Brown
Updated August 6 2022 - 8:58am, first published 6:30am
Top selling bull at Grafton, Franklin Raindance R12 with agent Jonny Cowan, repeat buyer Andrew Moran from Lowanna and breeders Nick and Blaire Franklin, Upper Orara.

The multi-vendor Angus and Brangus bull sale at Grafton sale yards on Saturday brought a top bid of $30,000 for an average of $12,100 and a clearance of 45 for 48 offered.

