Find out what matters to farmers in new Westpac report

Access to water and critical infrastructure spending for telecommunications, road and rail is what matters to farmers.
But support to transition to the net zero economy was at the bottom of the list.
Westpac Agribusiness' Intergenerational Farming report that looks at how Australia's farmers across the generations are reshaping rural and regional growth shows that 28 per cent of producers want government actions to secure reliable access to water resources and critical infrastructure spending.
Of the more than 400 farmers that were surveyed, 24pc rated resources to prepare/sustain communities in drought and natural disasters as a concern.
Around 20pc wanted investment in better health, education, sporting and recreational facilities while 17c rated investment in research and development as well as ag sector training as high on the priority list.
Peta Ward, who is the regional general manager for commercial banking agribusiness Queensland, said there were a range of issues that farmers confronted every day.
"Given that access to water resources and critical infrastructure are so crucial for businesses and simply living on the land, it's no surprise that farmers rank these as their most important priorities," Ms Ward said.
"What we hear from our customers is the increasing occurrence of drought and other natural disasters are enormous factors, which play into the impact of climate change, and were listed as the second most important issue by farmers.
"In our experience, farmers care for the land more than most, especially given most farms are multi-generational, so they're often well prepared for the climate transition."
