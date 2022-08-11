Volume buyers from southern NSW and Queensland underpinned the Yamba Angus Bull Sale held at Orange today, where a full clearance was achieved.
Overall, Brian Powell and family sold 54 of 54 bulls to a top of $40,000 and average of $10,611.
In the breakdown, 36 two-year-old R-drop bulls sold to the sale high of $40,000 and averaged $11,250, while 18 S-drop bulls reached a $20,000 top and averaged $9333.
The top-price was a jump of $18,000 on last year's sale high of $22,000. The average was slightly back from $12,285 in 2022, however 11 more bulls were offered and sold this year.
Queensland-based first-time buyer Hardy Woodard, Taloumbi Brangus stud, Eidsvold, Qld, paid the $40,000 top money for Yamba Roland R118, a rising two-year-old son of Baldridge 38 Special.
Out of Yamba Joslin J104 going back to Carabar Docklands D62, he weighed 830 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 48 centimetres, rump and rib fat measurements of 8mm and 6mm, an eye muscle area of 118 square centimetres and a 6.9 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF) scan.
Mr Woodard made the bid over the phone through Paul Jameson of Elders stud stock, Dubbo, to secure the bull which ranked in the top five per cent of the breed for 200-day weight and top 10pc for scrotal size, 400- and 600-day weights, rib fat and selection indexes.
Also paying the top money at the Moogenilla Angus Bull Sale at Forbes last Friday, Mr Woodard, along with his wife Mandy, runs 400 Brangus stud cows and sells 40 to 50 bulls a year.
The $20,000 second-top priced bull, and top-priced S-drop sire prospect, was Yamba Beastly S39 which sold to long-term client Simon Matear of Wantabadgery Pastoral Company, Wantabagery near Wagga Wagga.
The 16-month-old was a 662kg son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074 and out of Yamba Q1 which was ranked in the top 1pc of the Angus breed for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights and selection indexes, top 2pc for carcase weight, and top 5pc for milk.
Buying bulls from Yamba Angus for 14 years, Wantabadgery was the largest volume buyer taking home 10 bulls at a $12,500 average.
Close behind was Panorama Park Family Trust, Colleambally, which secured nine bulls for its sire battery paying to a top of $15,000 for Yamba Rococo R175, by Yamba Nostrum N206, and average of $9778.
Queensland volume buyer bid up with Butler Grazing, St George, putting together a draft of four bulls paying to a top of $13,000 for Yamba Roman R109, by Baldridge 38 Special, and an average of $9250, and RA and CM Barden, Valetta Station, Cunnamulla, taking home three bulls for a $6667 average.
Soster Pastoral Company, Dalkieth, Cassilis purchased three bulls to a top of $13,000 for Yamba Russell R162, a son of Abbott Proceed N34, and averaged $10,667.
AK and KL Michel, Brentwood, Warialda, bought at the top end of the catalogue securing three bulls averaging $15,333. Their draft included the $18,000 Yamba Best S27, a son of Beast Mode B074, and $17,000 lot 1 bull, Yamba Righteous R167 by Abbott Proceed N34.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Lincoln McKinlay taking bids as the auctioneer.
