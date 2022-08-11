The Land
Yamba Angus' top-priced bull sells for $40,000 to Brangus breeder at Eidsvold, Queensland

By Hannah Powe
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:53am, first published 7:30am
The $40,000 sale-topping bull purchased by Hardy Woodard, Taloumbi Brangus, Eidsvold, Qld, with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, Inverell, vendor Brian Powell, Yamba Angus, Orange, and Paul Jameson, Elders, Dubbo.

Volume buyers from southern NSW and Queensland underpinned the Yamba Angus Bull Sale held at Orange today, where a full clearance was achieved.

