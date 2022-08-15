The big machinery is back at Gunnedah this week for the largest agricultural field days in the country, 49 years after the first AgQuip kicked off in 1973.
ACM Rural Events group manager, Kate Nugent, said the site was holding up well in spite of the wet weather in the lead-up to the event, which runs from Tuesday, August 16, for three days to Thursday, August 18, with the exhibitors having begun arriving last Wednesday.
This year's event, sponsored by agribusiness insurance provider, Aon, follows two years of cancellations, and will also officially kick off a 12-month calendar of celebrations to countdown to the 50th anniversary in 2023.
Meanwhile, this year's displays would exceed $155 million worth of plant, services and equipment this year, based on trade exhibitor feedback, making it the biggest AgQuip in terms of value on display, while also being not far from a record in total trade exhibits, as well.
This included more than 6000 trade exhibitor staff across the sites, including contractors and agents across 3000-odd agribrands and suppliers.
"It's looking very bright and we've got a lot of machinery and plant equipment in," Ms Nugent said as she explained that everybody was just glad to be back.
"We're catching up with old friends and meeting new friends, and the transport drivers, what they're saying is there's some sense of normality in their lives again."
Meanwhile, a lot of visitors had booked ahead online via the new ticketing system and early indications were that a lot would also arrive on the day.
"We've had calls from people that have already arrived (on Sunday) at the caravan park and showground (in Gunnedah) in anticipation to attend - same for Tamworth and Narrabri," Ms Nugent said.
Ms Nugent also said exhibitors were expecting strong follow-through on inquiries this year, after drought in 2018-19, and then the COVID-19 pandemic prevented what was strong inquiry in those years converting to sales.
But with a couple of good seasons under everybody's belt, she said it was shaping to be a promising year.
She also said it was still seen as a great opportunity to get off the farm to see such a range of equipment and services in the one place.
This year's Aon AgQuip would also feature a strong focus on agricultural education pathways, and a dedicated Education Expo in Pavilion 2 will feature the nation's largest secondary and tertiary education providers.
"Agricultural education pathways are extremely important for the longevity of the agriculture industry, and showcasing education opportunities to farming families will be a high priority at Aon AgQuip," said Ms Nugent.
Gates to the 2022 Aon AgQuip will open at 8.30am on Tuesday, August 16. Tickets to Aon AgQuip can be pre-purchased online for half-price ($5), while full price tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
"ACM, along with our fantastic major sponsor Aon couldn't be more excited for the 2022 AgQuip," said Ms Nugent.
Editor at The Land
