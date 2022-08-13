The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Oakey Creek Speckle Park heifer tops sale at $30,000 as 24 bulls sell to $21,000 averaging $13,250

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 13 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A preg tested in calf heifer topped the Oakey Creek Speckle Parks sale at $30,000, while 24 bulls sold to $21,000 to an average of $13,250.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.