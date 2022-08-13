A preg tested in calf heifer topped the Oakey Creek Speckle Parks sale at $30,000, while 24 bulls sold to $21,000 to an average of $13,250.
A total of 35 bidders registered at the Manilla-district property, and 14 registered through Elite Livestock to bid online.
Demand for the three ptic heifers drove an average of $23,333. Celia McKay, Celamba Speckle Park, Bullamakinka, Tarawera Queensland continued a trend of securing top female genetics in the breed.
Buying through Colin Say, Glen Innes, the former Deepwater-district resident, had the man responsible for founding the Speckle Park breed in Australia in her corner at Oakey Creek with Greg Ebbeck, Six Star Speckle park, Bundanoon.
Mr Ebbeck said Ms McKay had been buying top-priced Speckle Park genetics in the last six months and was building a: "really, really good herd".
"She has invested more than $1 million, including spending $156,000 at my sale at Six Star, Bundanoon," Mr Ebbeck said.
The top-priced heifer, Oakey Creek Malibu R2, was sired by Legacy Revere 110D out of a Codiak Oh My Gosh, Oakey Creek cow. The 25-month-old heifer, with a calving date expected in December, is the first Revere heifer to be offered in Australia and is PTIC to Ulysses P35, who Mr Saint said: "is one of our best".
Oakey Creek bought Revere in 2018 and said the sire had taken the stud ahead "in leaps and bounds".
The heifer was described as the full package: "very deep and solid yet soft, easy-doing and feminine matron of the future".
Ms McKay bought the two other ptic heifers offered for sale for $20,000 each.
Oakey Creek Spritz OCS R6, a 22-month-old daughter of Oakey Creek Knock Out N102 out of an Oakey Creek cow sired by Northern Lights 14N. She is ptic to Oakey Creek S23 R34, with a calving date expected in December.
A 23-month-old heifer, Oakey Creek Honey Soy, sired by Oakey Creek Knock Out N102, was the final ptic heifer sold, making $20,000. She was out of an Oakey Creek cow sired by Monnery River 7W. Mr Saint said her dam M10 is one of the best in the herd.
Ptic to Oakey Creek S23 R34, her expected calving date is mid-November.
The top-priced bull at $21,000 was sold in the commercial section of F1 (first cross) sires and was bought by Stephen Pott and his family, Talwood, Queensland.
Sired by Oakey Creek S23 L30 and out of a Booroomooka cow, the 24-month-old weighed 860 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference (SC) of 37 centimetres with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 123 square cm. The bull also had an intramuscular fat (IMF) estimated breeding value (EBV) of 7.7. The Pott family also paid $19,000 for another F1 bull sired by Oakey Creek S23 K17 out of a purebred Speckle/Booroomooka cow.
Oakey Creek Ghost Rider, sired by Legacy Revere, was the top-priced registered bull at $20,000. The 820kg, 25-month-old with an EMA of 120sq/cm was bought by TJ and KA Summers, Glenlyon, Qld.
A volume buyer of bulls was Newton Biotech Australia, Albury, with six bulls to $16,000 twice and averaging $12,666. The two top-priced bulls were catalogued in the F1 draft and were sired by Oakey Creek Knock Out.
Bidding online, Minnamurra Pastoral Company, Coolah bought the first two bulls of the day for $17,000 and $14,000. Both of Minnamurra's selections were sired by Knock Out N102.
The first Legacy Cliff Hanger 65D calf sold in Australia, Oakey Creek Dark and Stormy, a 25-month-old, weighed 850kg, was bought by Guy and Annie Ratliff, commercial Speckle Park breeders at Kiandra, Barraba. Dark and Stormy had an SC of 40cm, an EMA of 125sq/cm and birthweight of 30kg.
Ninbah Pastoral company Beaudesert, Qld, bought a registered bull for $11,000 and an F1 commercial bull for $9000.
Robert and Andrew Newell, Boggabilla, bought two registered bulls. $16,000 for a 25-month-old, sired by Legacy Revere that weighed 780kg and $15,000 for Oakey Creek Commanchee, another Knock Out bull that weighed 770kg.
Charles Sturt University, Orange, buying through Elders Gunnedah, bought two F1 commercial bulls for $15,000 and $14,000.
Mr Ebbeck Six Star Speckle Park, Bundanoon, bought the top-priced yearling heifer for $95000. Oakey Creek Wingnut sired the 11-month-old heifer out of a Northern Lights-bred cow.
The second top-priced yearling heifer, Oakey Creek Belinda, was bought by N and A Bugeja, Lower Somerton Road, Attunga, for $8500. It was sired by Wingnut out of a Codiak Unique cow. The nine-yearling heifers averaged $7388.
Flagship Speckle Parks, Old Wallabadah Road, Nundle bought a pen of five commercial heifers for $2500 each. In bidding online, Glenn Wilson, Strathdale Victoria, purchased the other five commercial heifers for $2250 each.
In the embryo section of the catalogue, Denham Thompson, Tregeagle paid $1300 each for three embryos sired by Legacy Cliff Hanger CJT 65D out of Oakey Creek Marsh Mellow. Mr Thompson also paid $1900 each for three embryos sired by Legacy Revere CJT 110D out of Oakey Creek Opal S23 N45.
Stephen Ariss, Woodend, Vic bought two packages of five straws of semen from Oakey Creek Cliff Hanger R34.
Alinjarra Speckle Park, Bald Hills Road, Hernani bought two packages of five semen straws from Oakey Creek Ulysses P35.
The selling agents were Elders Gunnedah, with Lincoln McKinlay the auctioneer. Elite Livestock Auctions supplied the online interface.
