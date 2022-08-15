Targeted approach needed to tackle deer problem

Landholders in the South East are being urged to get involved in the feral deer eradication program of the Limestone Coast Landscape Board, after findings the economic hit from the pest could grow up to $242 million in the next decade.
PIRSA recently released a feral deer economic analysis, in consultation with Landscape Boards and Livestock SA, that showed the deer population could grow more than 500 per cent in the next 10 years if further control was not taken.
Advertisement
Along with recent aerial monitoring and results from the LC Landscape Board shooting operations, the report's findings, have been the catalyst for significant investment in the next three years in the first steps to eradicate feral deer from the Limestone Coast.
"Unfortunately a large proportion of South Australia's feral deer population is here in the Limestone Coast and that is why we are investing significantly over the next few years to achieve eradication," LC Landscape Board general manager Steve Bourne said.
The report, developed by BDO Econsearch, considered the impact of feral deer in SA under a 'business as usual' approach, which maintains existing control effort with no additional funding.
Under this approach it is projected that by 2031, the feral deer population would increase from the present estimation of about 40,000 across the state to 208,000.
The report also found production losses attributed to feral deer in SA would increase from an estimated $36m in the 2020-21 financial year to $242m by 2032, through deer damaging, contaminating or eating crops and pastures, or through competition with livestock.
MORE READING:
"We have heard the message from the report, combined with recent disease concerns from primary producers who are closely monitoring the heightened risk of foot and mouth disease to Australia and we are responding quickly," Mr Bourne said.
"We have an opportunity right now in our region where the feral deer population is not as wide-spread compared to the eastern states and we have a real possibility of eradicating them from the region."
Supported through funding from the South Australian government's Landscape Priorities Fund and landscape levy, the LC Landscape Boards Feral Deer Eradication Program includes aerial and ground shooting operations that landowners can join at no cost.
The program also ensures farmed deer are contained and ear tagged, and conducts aerial monitoring to identify where feral deer are being harboured.
Managing feral deer populations is best achieved by involving all land managers in the local area.
LC Landscape Board Feral Deer project officer Aidan Laslett said it would be possible to deliver intensive feral deer control on the largest possible scale by working together.
"We are seeking to increase the number of properties involved in our Feral Deer Eradication Program and landholders with feral deer on their property are encouraged to contact us to participate," he said.
The program, which is easy to join and free to landholders takes into account local terrain and individual landholder circumstances such as stock movements to ensure high standards of effectiveness are achieved.
Landholders are responsible for the eradication of feral deer on their properties under the Landscape South Australia Act 2019 and the LC Landscape Board aims to support landholders achieve this through their Feral Deer Eradication Program.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.