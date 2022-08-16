The Frizell family of Wakefield Charolais and Angus stud, Wollomombi near Ebor, raised the bar at their 17th annual bull sale on Friday with the $31,000 high-seller bound for stud duties.
Wakefield co-principal Greg Frizell said they had a good contingent of repeat buyers and new faces in the stands and the increased offering of bulls was well received.
"We had an increased yarding in both the Charolais and Angus bulls to try and keep the averages at a reasonable level for our clients," he said.
"With good support from them we were able to maintain or better last year's average and get very good clearances."
In the breakdown, 47 of 48 Charolais bulls sold to the sale high of $31,000 and averaged $10,553, while all 29 Angus bulls were sold and reached a top price of $19,000 and average of $12,879.
This was an increase of 10 Charolais bulls and 13 Angus bull compared to 2021. Last year, the 38 Charolais topped at $22,000 and averaged $12,052 while the 16 Angus bulls topped at $15,000 and averaged $11,312.
Myona Charolais at Coonamble purchased Wakefield Raise the Bar for the sale top price of $31,000.
By the Western Australian-bred sire Venturon Maximum Impact and out of Wakefield Amaze 9, the rising two-year-old was the heaviest in the draft at 928 kilograms. He ranked in the top five per cent of the breed for eye muscle area and top 10pc for retail beef yield.
"He is very closely related to our show cow, Wakefield Amaze 38, from 2019 that won interbreed champion female at the Ekka and was also the Charolais National supreme champion animal as well," Mr Frizell said.
"Phenotypically he was one of the best bulls we have ever bred. We are confident his female progeny will also be excellent considering he is backed by maternal strength of the dam's side."
Buying from Wakefield for the first time, Myona co-principal Steve Martin said he was the overall package.
"He will be our new stud sire... our main bull as well as a backup to AI to join spring calving cows (later in the year)," Mr Martin said.
"His mother being from the Amaze line (is a drawcard), and we saw him at Guyra Show when he won supreme exhibit. Phenotypically his sleek coat, thickness and overall structure (is appealing).
"Overall he is the complete package and I think he will go good over the Canadian genetics we have got."
The $19,000 high-selling Angus bull, and second-top priced bull of the sale, was Wakefield Bartel R494 purchased by first-time buyers One Tree Partnership, Ebor who run a first-cross Wagyu breeding enterprise and purchased him for his high intramuscular fat estimated breeding value (+2.5).
Tipping the scales at 670kg at 22 months of age, he was by Ayrvale Bartel E7 out of the Te Mania Emperor E343 daughter in Wakefield Classic N633.
Volume buyers of Angus bulls were Jeogla Pastoral Company, Armidale with six bulls, while Kilkenny Charolais, Taroom, Qld, purchased four Charolais bulls.
The Frizell family also offered 10 Charolais heifers which were all sold to a top $9500 and averaged $6050.
Wakefield Autumn 44, a 12-month-old Silverstream Manhatten M171 daughter, was the $9500 top-priced female purchased by repeat long-term buyers Oaklands Charolais, Mudgee, who had previously purchased bulls from the stud.
Oaklands also bought the red factor Wakefield Amaze 90 for $6000, to average $7750 across the pair.
The sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property, Grafton, Ian Weir and Son Pty Ltd, Lismore, and Armitage and Buckley Armidale, Innes Fahey as the auctioneer.
