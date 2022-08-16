The Land
Varroa mite 'heartache' as govt costs dig deep into honey pot

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
Huge cost of Varroa mite control revealed

It is costing $500,000 a day to contain and control Varroa mite in NSW.

