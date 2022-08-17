The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

District agronomist with a vision for sustainable and economically viable farming awarded Brownhill Cup at AgQuip.

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 17 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brownhill Cup winner John Kneipp, inset, with his wife Anne and son Philip, holding the perpetual trophy, with Gordon Brownhill at AgQuip.

The boy from Bonshaw who grew up with cropping on the Dumaresq and went on to influence a new generation of farmers was awarded the Brownhill Cup at AgQuip on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.