The Land
Opinion

The 'shared responsibility' of Australia's biosecurity must be inclusive of words, deeds, and dollars

By Joy Beames
August 17 2022 - 7:00pm
Despite growing concern over outbreaks in Indonesia, at this time, Australia has had no recorded cases of FMD or LSD. Photo: Shutterstock/Kamar Mini

Biosecurity has been front of mind for a lot of Australians in recent weeks and months, given the biosecurity outbreaks in this country, including the varroa mite, as well as the ominous threat of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) just beyond our border.

