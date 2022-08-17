HP Wagyu stud have made at splash at the first Marble High multi-vendor sale by reaching $240,000.
The first female sold at today's sale, 25-month old HP Wagyu R0137, was knocked down for the hefty bid to GeneFlow IVF after attracting plenty of interest from buyers.
She was by Mayura L0010 and out of Sahara Park MS Itoshigenami N3 and sat in the top one per cent of the breed's estimated breeding values for marble score, marble fineness, self replacing index, fullblood terminal index and F1 terminal index.
She went back to Itohana 2's dam Anio 6 who is known for producing A5 carcasses in Japan.
GeneFlow IVF then went on to buy the next four lots for $225,000, $160,000, $225,000 and $200,000.
A large crowd packed into the Burke and Wills Hotel for the inaugural sale, while bidders followed the sale from across the globe via Elite Livestock Auctions.
Seventeen female lots were catalogued and resulted in the following prices:
Lot 1: $240,000, Lot 2: $225,000, Lot 3: $ 160,000, Lot 4: $225,000, Lot 5: $200,000, Lot 6: $80,000, Lot 7: $45,000, Lot 8: $35,000, Lot 9: $50,000, Lot 10: $55,000, Lot 11: $27,500, Lot 12: Passed in at $40,000, Lot 13: $45,000, Lot 14: $60,000, Lot 15: $40,000, Lot 16: $85,000 and Lot 17: $55,000.
