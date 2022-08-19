The Land

First on-property sale a step in the right direction for Vielun Pastoral

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
August 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pleased with the top priced lot VP Resilient R058 selling for $20,000 were McDonald Lawson's Andy Carter, VPC's Sam Broinowski, Elders' Andrew Bickford, and VPC's Tom Broinowski. Photo: Denis Howard

While it wasn't the biggest sale with the most lots or buyers, Sam Broinowski at Vielun Pastoral Company (VPC) was pleased with his first on-property sale and believes it is a foundation to build on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.