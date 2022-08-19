While it wasn't the biggest sale with the most lots or buyers, Sam Broinowski at Vielun Pastoral Company (VPC) was pleased with his first on-property sale and believes it is a foundation to build on.
Vielun Pastoral did not hold a sale at Mullamuddy Park last year after it was forced to be held purely online due to COVID-19.
Advertisement
This year's sale began with two lots of commercial Hereford heifers with Injemira Robert Redford calves at foot, going for $3750 per heifer/a head and $4000 per heifer/a head respectively, followed by the only Angus bull in the sale which sold for $12,000.
But it was Lot 4, the first Poll Hereford bull up for grabs, that grabbed buyers attention.
VP Resilient R058 topped the prices at $20,000 and was bought by Allan Morgan, Morganvale Poll Herefords, Keith, SA.
ALSO READ:
Out of NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D and VP Fusia K01, VP Resilient R058 boasted a low birthweight, high growth and high intramuscular fat and eye muscle area numbers.
His indexes were in the top 10 per cent.
Mr Morgan was pleased to get the bull which he will put over his stud mixed aged cows.
"He had very good balanced data," Mr Morgan said.
"I was impressed with his numbers right from birth, right through growth and all his maternal traits as well.
"He is out of a very out of a very good cow and with breed leading EMA and IMF numbers, I couldn't go past him.
"I am trying to target certain criteria and his moderate maturity and moderate size fit what we are after."
The very next lot was second top price with VP National R030 selling for $19,000 to Angus McDonald, Weronga PTY, Gundare, Coolah.
With 14 of 24 Poll Hereford bulls selling at an average of $9,929, Mr Broinowski was pleased overall and is looking forward to next year.
"You have to spend some time in the kiddies pool before they let you swim in the Olympic pool," he said.
"We are trying to build up our client base and this is part of that process.
Advertisement
"As a first on-property sale, I am very happy.
"Hopefully the sale will grow from this for next year and I am very excited by what we will have on offer then.
"We should have 10 Angus bulls for sale out of Millah Murrah Paratrooper and 10 yearling Poll Hereford bulls out of Injemira Robert Redford Q287."
The sale was conducted by McDonald Lawson Carter and Elders Bathurst.
Auctioneer, Andy Carter, was happy with the sale overall.
"To top $20,000 is a great result for Sam," he said.
Advertisement
"In fact, I was pleased with how the top end bulls went.
"Buyers today were obviously chasing the better quality bulls."
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with four lots sold online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.