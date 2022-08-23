Day one results from the 2022 Rabobank Dubbo Merino National | Photos

It has been three years since Merino enthusiasts have gathered on the mat in Dubbo for the Rabobank Merino National Show and Sale.
Some 220 sheep are entered in the two-day event, and they are joined by 62 teams and approximately 500 students representing schools from across NSW for the school's Merino wether challenge.
Judges of the event are:
Judging commences at 9am tomorrow with the August-shorn ram classes, followed by the officiating of the National Merino Ram of The Year.
Champion fine wool ram: Langdene A23440 exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo.
Reserve champion fine wool ram: Bocoble A24180 exhibited by Bocoble Merinos, Eumungerie.
Champion fine medium wool ram: Nerstane A23600 exhibited by Nerstane Merinos, Woolbrook.
Reserve champion fine medium wool ram: Coban A40068 exhibited by Coban Merinos, Cunnamulla, Qld.
Champion medium wool ram: Towonga A2374 exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Reserve champion medium wool ram: Langdene A23442 exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo.
Champion strong wool ram: Towonga A23746 exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Reserve champion strong wool ram: Mt Ascot A40134 exhibited by Mt Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, Qld.
Champion sale ram: Langdene A23440 (fine wool) exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo.
Reserve champion sale ram: Towonga (medium wool) exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Champion superfine wool March-shorn ram: Bocoble M21210 exhibited by Bocoble Merinos, Eumungerie.
Reserve champion superfine wool March-shorn ram: Laraben M21701 exhibited by Laraben Poll Merinos, Botoblar.
Champion fine wool March-shorn ram: Glenpaen M28402 exhibited by Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen, Vic.
Reserve champion fine wool March-shorn ram: Langdene M21928 exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo.
Champion fine medium wool March-shorn ram: Terrick West M37240 exhibited by Terrick West Poll Merinos, Prairie, Vic.
Reserve champion fine medium wool March-shorn ram: Mt Ascot 22M40007 exhibited by Mt Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, Qld.
Champion medium wool March-shorn ram: Poll Boonoke M23407 exhibited by Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.
Reserve champion medium wool March-shorn ram: Towonga M21308 exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Champion strong wool March-shorn ram: Poll Boonoke M23407 exhibited by Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.
Reserve champion strong wool March-shorn ram: Lach River M22661 exhibited by Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls.
Grand champion March-shorn ram: Poll Boonoke M23407 (medium wool) exhibited by Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.
Reserve grand champion March-shorn ram: Towonga M21308 (medium wool) exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Champion superfine wool March-shorn ewe: Bocoble M21227 exhibited by Bocoble Merinos, Eumungerie.
Reserve champion superfine wool March-shorn ewe: Tambura Poll M21187 exhibited by Tambura Poll Merinos, Cobar.
Champion fine wool March-shorn ewe: Glenpaen M28424 exhibited by Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen, Vic.
Reserve champion fine wool March-shorn ewe: Glenpaen M38425 exhibited by Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen, Vic.
Champion fine medium wool March-shorn ewe: Terrick West M37207 exhibited by Terrick West Poll Merinos, Prairie, Vic.
Reserve champion fine medium wool March-shorn ewe: Willandra 22M23271 exhibited by Willandra Merinos, Jerilderie.
Champion medium wool March-shorn ewe: Willandra 2M2366 exhibited by Willandra Merinos, Jerilderie.
Reserve champion medium wool March-shorn ewe: Winyar 22M4031 exhibited by Winyar Merinos, Canowindra.
Champion strong wool March-shorn ewe: Willandra M23267 exhibited by Willandra Merinos, Jerilderie.
Reserve champion strong wool March-shorn ewe: Willandra M23264 exhibited by Willandra Merinos, Jerilderie.
Grand champion March-shorn ewe: Glenpaen M28424 (fine wool) exhibited by Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen, Vic.
Reserve grand champion March-shorn ewe: Terrick West M37207 (fine medium wool) exhibited by Terrick West Poll Merinos, Prairie, Vic.
Champion superfine wool August-shorn ewe: Conrayn A24230 exhibited by Conrayn Merinos, Berridale.
Reserve champion superfine wool August-shorn ewe: Conrayn A24227 exhibited by Conrayn Merinos, Berridale.
Champion fine wool August-shorn ewe: Langdene A23458 exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo.
Reserve champion fine wool August-shorn ewe: Langdene A23460 exhibited by Langdene Merinos, Dunedoo.
Champion fine medium wool August-shorn ewe: Hollow Mount A24445 exhibited by Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga (part of winning August-shorn pair, National Merino Pair of the Year).
Reserve champion fine medium wool August-shorn ewe: Mt Ascot 21A40181 exhibited by Mt Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, Qld.
Champion medium wool August-shorn ewe: Hollow Mount A24423 exhibited by Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga
Reserve champion medium wool August-shorn ewe: Karowara Plains A23773 exhibited by Karowara Plains, Yarrabandai.
Champion strong wool August-shorn ewe: Wilgunya 21A40083 exhibited by Wilgunya Merinos, Dirranbandi, Qld.
Reserve champion strong wool August-shorn ewe: Lach River A23808 exhibited by Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls.
Grand champion August-shorn ewe: Conrayn A24230 exhibited by Conrayn Merinos, Berridale (same ewe which won the supreme exhibit of the Australia Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, Vic).
Reserve grand champion August-shorn ewe: Hollow Mount A24423 exhibited by Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga
March-shorn pair: Terrick West Poll Merinos, Prairie, Vic.
Max Smith Champion August-shorn pair: Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga (same pair which won the National Merino Pair of the Year at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, Vic)
Elders Group of Three Sale Rams: Towonga (lot 12, lot 13, lot 14) exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Elders City of Dubbo Group: Mt Ascot Merinos, Mitchell, Qld.
