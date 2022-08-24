Conrayn Merinos, Berridale, have made it back-to-back wins with its incredible ewe, Conrayn Perfection 54, awarded supreme exhibit of the 2022 Rabobank Merino National Show and Sale on Wednesday.
The six-tooth ewe was crowned the superfine champion August-shorn ewe and the grand champion August-shorn ewe before going all the way to finish on top of the podium.
This credible win backs up the ewe's illustrious show career which includes supreme exhibit of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Vic, in July.
By RP16-40, which was purchased by the Lette family partnership with Beverly Merino stud in Bendigo in 2018, she is out of Conrayn Ford ewe.
Her fleece measurements were 15.4-micron, 2.9 standard deviation, 18.8pc coefficient of variation and 100pc comfort factor.
Speaking on behalf of all the judges during the final class, superfine judge Paul Pittman of Glenburnie Merinos, Walcha, said the four sheep lined up supreme exhibit (grand champion August-shorn ram and ewe, and grand champion March shorn ram and ewe) were "outstanding".
"Every now and then you come across a sheep that for its type is out of the box," Mr Pittman said.
"This superfine is that - she is special. She is faultless.
"She is long, has good structure, and has a lot of wool cut and the purity of wool, staple length and density of that type is outstanding.
"What is really impressive is the underline of this ewe. It has been a long time since I have seen a belly that good.
The other judges officiating the classes were Murray Power (fine wool) of Airlie Merinos, Walcha, Rodney Kent (fine medium wool) of Kurrajong Park Merinos, Delungra, John Roberts (medium wool), Dunbogan Merinos, Dunedoo, and Norman Weir (strong wool), Kerrilyn Merinos, Dunluce, Vic.
Conrayn co-principal Peter Lette said he was extremely excited about the consecutive win.
"I am very excited for myself and Jayne," he said. "A lot of hard work goes into breeding a sheep like that... it's a testament and dedication to the love we have for sheep and breeding superfine types.
"She is a great package and has always been a standout.
"After she won Bendigo we thought we would come here and give her an extra go around. To win is amazing."
Mr Lette said that Perfection 54 will be used in the Conrayn stud's first embryo transfer (ET) program next year.
Australian Food and Agriculture's Poll Boonoke stud, Conargo, won Australian Supreme Merino Ram of the Year with its Poll Merino ram Poll Boonoke 200780.
Also winning grand champion March-shorn ram at the Dubbo Merino National on Tuesday, PB200780 is believed to be the first short wool ram to win the title.
Measuring a 20.2-micron fleece with a standard deviation of 3, a coefficient of variation of 14.9 per cent and a comfort factor of 99.8pc, he was by WR160546.
Three other rams were up against the eventual winner, including Western Australian ram from Wililoo Merinos, Katanning, Victorian ram from Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud, Brimpaen, and Queensland ram from Mt Ascot Merinos, Mitchell.
MORE TO COME
Champion superfine wool August-shorn ram: Grathlyn A23416 exhibited by Grathlyn Merinos, Hargraves.
Reserve champion superfine wool August-shorn ram: Bocoble A24184 exhibited by Bocoble Merinos, Eumungerie.
Champion fine wool August-shorn ram: Thalabah 21A24446 exhibited by Thalabah Merinos, Crookwell.
Reserve champion fine wool August-shorn ram: Merryville A23829 exhibited by Merryville Merinos, Boorowa.
Champion fine medium wool August-shorn ram: Hollow Mount A24444 exhibited by Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga (part of winning August-shorn pair, National Merino Pair of the Year).
Reserve champion fine medium wool August-shorn ram: Thalabah 21A24450 exhibited by Thalabah Merinos, Crookwell.
Champion medium wool August-shorn ram: Wililoo A60290 exhibited by Wililoo Merinos, Katanning, WA.
Reserve champion medium wool August-shorn ram: Wilgunya 21A40094 exhibited by Wilgunya Merinos, Dirranbandi, Qld.
Champion strong wool August-shorn ram: Towonga A23743 exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
Reserve champion strong wool August-shorn ram: Wilgunya 21A40100 exhibited by Wilgunya Merinos, Dirranbandi, Qld.
Grand champion August-shorn ram: Hollow Mount A24444 (fine medium wool) exhibited by Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga (part of winning August-shorn pair, National Merino Pair of the Year).
Reserve grand champion August-shorn ram: Towonga A23743 (strong wool) exhibited by Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill.
NSW Champion Ram: Poll Boonoke 200780 (medium wool March-shorn) exhibited by Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.
Australian Supreme Merino Ram of the Year: Poll Boonoke 200780 (medium wool March-shorn) exhibited by Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.
FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW.
