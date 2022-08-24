The Land
Conrayn Merinos wins supreme exhibit of the 2022 Rabobank Dubbo Merino National Show

By Hannah Powe
Conrayn Merinos, Berridale, have made it back-to-back wins with its incredible ewe, Conrayn Perfection 54, awarded supreme exhibit of the 2022 Rabobank Merino National Show and Sale on Wednesday.

