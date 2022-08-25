A NEW high of $65,000 was seen at Rennylea Angus, Culcairn, on Thursday.
All 213 bulls on offer were sold to a top of $65,000 and an average of $22,530.
Advertisement
Ruth Corrigan from Rennylea, said she was ecstatic with the sale results.
"It was an amazing sale," she said.
The top priced bull was the 18-month-old Rennylea S160, son of NORK907 Rennylea K907 and NORM682 Rennylea M682.
The bull was noted to have a standout phenotype and ranked in the top one per cent for eye muscle area and in the Angus breeding index, as well as top 5 per cent for for all growth, scrotal size and HGI.
Read more: Longhorn love story goes on
He was sold to repeat buyers Mannus Ag, Greg Greg, and will be used for their commercial herd.
Scott Bandy, Mannus Ag, said the bull matched what they were chasing, with some of their herd grown for a butchery.
"We liked the figure and were chasing the marbling and growth," he said.
Ms Corrigan said the top priced bull was by very moderate frame and mature weight with lots of muscling and good marbling.
"Just a really good bull by K907 who bends the growth curve," she said.
The sale was conducted by Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions with Andrew Wishart and Peter Godbolt as auctioneers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.