A new Australian Shorthorn record price has been set at the 14th Annual Futurity on property sale at Glen Ayr, Baradine.
In the breakdown, 60 of 60 two year old Shorthorn bulls sold to $85,000 to average $20,183, 6 of 6 yearling Shorthorn bulls sold to $32,500, averaged $18,582. In the Charolais, 26 of 27 two-year-old bulls sold to $17,000, to average $9740, while 12 of 12 yearling bulls sold to $20,000 and averaged $12,416.
Purchasing Futurity Rapid Gain R322 for the new Australian record price was the Ham family of Tataila Shorthorns, Moama, for $85,000.
As only the second bull in the sale, a lot of interest had been shown in the 24-month-old son of Futurity Next Level N326.
The Homozygous polled bull was in the top 1 per cent for Stay and API index, top 2 pc for Milk, top 3 pc for yearling weight, and top 15pc for birth weight.
Weighing 998 kilograms, R322 had fats of 13mm on the rib and 16mm on the rump with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 138 square centimeters and an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 7.4 pc.
Topping the Charolais was Futurity Sirloin, purchased by Namoi Pty Ltd, Bundella Station, Bundella for $20,000.
The sale was conducted by Elders Gunnedah with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay.
