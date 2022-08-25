In the breakdown, 60 of 60 two year old Shorthorn bulls sold to $85,000 to average $20,183, 6 of 6 yearling Shorthorn bulls sold to $32,500, averaged $18,582. In the Charolais, 26 of 27 two-year-old bulls sold to $17,000, to average $9740, while 12 of 12 yearling bulls sold to $20,000 and averaged $12,416.