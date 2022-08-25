The Land
Futurity Shorthorns sets new Australian record price

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
RECORD SETTER: $85,000 Futurity Rapid Gain R322 with Jess and Riley Catts, Lincoln McKinlay, Elders Stud Stock, Inverell, Jason and Kylie Catts, Futurity Futurity Pastoral, Baradine, purchasers, Cheryl, Richard, and Eliza Ham, Tataila Shorthorns, Moama, and Paul Jameson, Elders Stud Stock, Dubbo.

A new Australian Shorthorn record price has been set at the 14th Annual Futurity on property sale at Glen Ayr, Baradine.

