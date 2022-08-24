In its second annual sale, held at the Coonabarabran sale yards, Isla Angus have surpassed its results from last years sale with the top increasing by $9500 and the average up by almost $4500.
Overall, 24 of 25 bulls were sold to a $24,000 top and averaged $13,135. Like many studs this year, these were record-breaking prices for the stud after last year's sale achieved a top of $14,500 and average of $8731.
Topping the sale was Isla Revenue Ripper R15 purchased by HMIN Meier, Coonabarabran, for $24,000.
The 25-month-old was sired by Exar Monumental 6056B and weighed 770 kilograms, with rib and rump fat measurements of 7mm and 9mm, respectively, an eye muscle area (EMA) of 125 square centimetres, and an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 6.9 per cent. Ripper R15 was in the top 10 per cent for calving ease and birth weight.
Purchaser Ivan Meier said he selected the bull as he really liked his figures.
"I went to the open day and he stood out to me, he had the stats to go with it," he said,
"He is just really going to compliment what we do."
Isla Angus' co principal Lisa Doolan said Ripper R15 was a low birth bull with a good 600-day weight.
"I wouldn't have minded keeping him," she said.
HMIN Meier also purchased the second-top priced bull, Isla Rockerfeller R38, for $23,000.
Sired by Isla Nitrous N3, the 22-month-old was the heaviest bull in the sale draft at 838kg. Rockerfeller R38 also had an EMA of 130 sq cm, fats of 9mm on the rib and 12mm on the rump, and also the highest IMF at 8.1pc.
The Meier family was also the volume buyer in the sale securing five bulls in total for a $17,800 average.
This was the third year the Meiers had purchased from Isla with their first purchase being through private sale.
"I have seen the improvement in the cattle," Mr Meier said
"We have calves on the ground from previous bulls and they are performing well.
"They are putting the effort in with the genetics and the proof is in the calves."
A feature charity bull was also offered with all sale proceeds going to Andrew Regan, a beloved local who was left as an incomplete quadriplegic after a tackle went wrong in a rugby union game in April this year.
This bull was an unregistered Angus, tag R48, which was purchased by BJ and SM Donoghue, Tambar Springs for $9000.
Sale fees were also waived for the bull so the full $9000 will go straight to the Regan family to help with medical costs for Andrew's recovery.
Ms Doolan said it was great to see so many new and repeat buyers present at the sale with almost a full clearance.
"To keep the sale going, we offered all of our R bulls up," Ms Doolan said.
"These bulls were conceived in the drought of 2018 and it is a real credit to them, they have come a long way."
Plans for the 2023 sale are already in motion with about 35 to 40 bulls to be offered. There were also hopes for the sale to be on the Isla Angus property pending sale complex erection.
Auctioneer Chris Korff, Korff and Co, Coonabarabran, said there were about 40 buyers present at the sale with a large portion being local to the area. These local buyers ranged from Coolah, Narrabri, Gulargambone, Tooraweena, and Coonabarabran.
"The bulls were very well presented," Mr Korff said.
"Doolan's experience breeding commercial cattle is now extending in to the stud due to their knowledge use of good selection processes.
"Anybody that didn't attend the sale should really think about attending next year as the cattle are continuing to improve each year. Sire selection by Isla is also really increasing the genetic gain and phenotype of the cattle on offer."
The sale was conducted by Korff and Co, Coonabarabran with Chris Korff auctioneering.
