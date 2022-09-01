Bidding got off to a flying start at this afternoon's Millah Murrah Angus sale at Bathurst, where a $160,000 top-price was reached, Paratrooper P15 sons dominated the top end of the offering and a big new all breeds record average price was set.
Bidding reached $100,000 by lot 3, and $160,000 by lot 5 - also the eventual top price - and at which point the sale was already averaging $70,833.
Advertisement
The first 20 bulls averaged $60,300 to gross $1.206 million, while the sale overall averaged $45,171 to gross $5.285 million for 117 bulls sold for a 100 per cent clearance.
This set a new all breeds record average, exceeding last year's sale average of $34,221 for 118 bulls.
The $160,000 bull, Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S76, was knocked down to joint buyers Jim and Jackie Wedge, Ascot stud, Warwick, Qld, and Josh Clift, JT Angus, Scone.
The 18-month-old Sugar Ray weighed 830 kilograms, in a 6.2 frame, with a 42 centimetre scrotal circumference.
Sugar Ray S76 was by Millah Murrah Nectar N334, a grandson of the popular US sire KCF Bennett Performer, and from Millah Murrah Flower P81, a grand-daughter of another successful US sire, Thomas Up River.
Millah Murrah Stormtrooper S235 made $110,000 to Palgrove, Dalveen, Qld, and Heart Angus, Timbumburi near Tamworth.
The 13-month-old Paratrooper P15 son weighed 632kg and measured a 43cm scrotal circumference.
Stud sire, Paratrooper P15, was a previous record breaker himself when he made $160,000 at the stud's 2015 on-property sale and was also the sire of last year's $280,000 record holder.
Stormtrooper S235's dam, Millah Murrah Rado M215, was by Millah Murrah Klooney K42, which had made $80,000 at Millah Murrah's on-property sale, also in 2015.
Bassett Cattle Company, Roma, Qld, bought the $100,000 Millah Murrah Stormtrooper S52.
Another Paratrooper son, Storm Trooper S52 at 18 months weighed 818kg in a 7 frame score package, with a 45cm scrotal circumference.
Also at $100,000 was the fourth last lot of the sale, Millah Murrah Sugar Ray 273, which sold to Northern Territory buyer, David McLeod.
The Nectar N334 son was from a Klooney K42 daughter and at 13 months, weighed 602kg with a 43cm scrotal circumference.
Clune Trading, Eastbrook, WA, bought MM Stormtrooper S80 for $80,000, a Paratrooper son from MM Loch Up ddaughter, MM Flower P22.
Tanderoo Pastoral Company, Culburra, SA, bought MM Sandstone S50 for $80,000. S50 was by MM Quartz and from an Baldridge Command daughter, MM Flower P10.
Boambee Angus, Seaham, bought MM Stormtrooper S69 for $70,000. Another Paratrooper-Klooney combination, out of Klooney daughter MM Abigail P24.
Advertisement
Urban Angus, Wallorobba near Dungog, bought MM Soldier S84 for $50,000 and MM Stormtrooper S334 for $40,000.
Soldier S84 was by Baldridge Command and from a MM Highlander L262 daughter, MM Ela P102, while S334 was by Paratrooper and from another Klooney K42 daughter, MM Abigail M221.
The sale was handled by Elders, with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, taking the bids.
Also read:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.