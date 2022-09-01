The Land
Millah Murrah Angus sale hits $160,000, sets new record average

By Andrew Norris
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:30am
Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S76 sells for $160,000

Bidding got off to a flying start at this afternoon's Millah Murrah Angus sale at Bathurst, where a $160,000 top-price was reached, Paratrooper P15 sons dominated the top end of the offering and a big new all breeds record average price was set.

