Most producers are reasonably pleased after their annual sale has ended but Felix Rams principal Rodney Watt definitely had something to smile about.
At the conclusion of the studs 24th annual Lambplan ram sale, Felix had increased its average sale price and beaten its top price for both White Suffolks and Poll Dorsets.
On property at Springvale, Greenthorpe, Felix enjoyed 100 per cent clearance of 58 White Suffolks and 149 Poll Dorsets, 30 of which were spring drop rams.
The top priced sale was for Lot 177, 211151, bought by Brenton Hendricks, Bordertown, SA, who paid $31,500 for the ram.
Sired by Felix 201156, Lot 177 boasted scores in the top one per cent for post weaning eye muscle depth, total carcase production (TCP) and lamb eating quality (LEQ).
The ram was also in the top 5pc for post weaning weight and the top 20pc for post weaning egg count.
Second top priced sale was for Poll Dorset Lot 59, 210064, which sold to CJ Squires and Sons, Quairading, Western Australia, for $25,400.
Averages were up for Felix, with White Suffolks getting $3727 per head while Poll Dorsets averaged $3670 and the spring drop averaging $3407.
The clearance rate is of special significance to Mr Watt.
"I'm very happy with the result," he said.
"Averages were up and it sets a new record price for us for both breeds.
"I am really happy with the clearance. You can't determine the price, but 100pc clearance is what you are after.
"We had a good crowd with strong interest from a wide range of buyers."
Mr Watt had some trying times before the sale.
"When you have 15 days out of 31 in August where you get rain, it doesn't make it easy to organise.
"We also had issues with foot abscess but dealt with that well. We had 210 rams through the yards four times and only one had an abscess."
Vicky Geddes, Geddes Pastoral, Holbrook, purchased from the auction online last year but made the trip to be at the sale in person this year.
She purchased eight lots of Poll Dorset and eight lots of White Suffolk.
"I wanted to get a better look at the lots," she said.
"I really appreciate what6 Rodney and the team are doing here with the figures they are getting, especially the low birth weights."
The Gable Pastoral Company from Yass purchased 15 lots at the sale as well.
The sale was held by Allan Gray and Co for the 24th consecutive year and auctioneer Rory Brien was very pleased.
"It is great to see Rodney's hard work paying off for him," he said.
"Each year this sale just keeps getting better and better.
"It is great to see that Rodney has so much exposure now that people are purchasing his rams from WA, SA, VIC and NSW.
"His focus on genetics is delivering great numbers and that shows in the sale."
