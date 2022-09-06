The Land
Home/Beef

Millah Murrah Angus sets world-record average of $43,633 while the sale grosses $5.585 million

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:29am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dimity and Ross Thompson, Jim and Jackie Wedge, Paul Dooley, Andrew Bickford, Mike Wilson, Trent Walker, (front) Josh Clift, Jane Thompson and Millie, Ollie and Twiggy Thompson. Photo: Hannah Powe

Millah Murrah Angus stud has made its mark on a global scale, setting a new world record on-property average of $43,633 during its bull sale on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.