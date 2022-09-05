POLL Dorset rams sold to a top of $4400 a head, twice, during the Rowallan on-property sale near Crowther last Friday.
Stud principal Matt Reid said the average price of $2520.63 was above past years and he was pleased with the number of buyers at the sale.
"There was a good suite of return buyers here who each bought a number of rams and also a few new faces which was great to see," he said.
"Being able to run a sale without the COVID lockdowns and restrictions probably made a difference to the sale result as more people were able to attend this year."
Mr Reid said some of the return buyers had been using Rowallan rams since his grandparents time and it was reinforcement that the rams were doing the job and getting the right results for their clients.
All up, 160 rams were offered and sold during the auction.
Both top priced rams, tag numbers 602 and 728, were bought by Kevin and Hugh Duffey, "Hillside", Crowther, for $4400 a head.
Mr Reid said the Duffey family had been buying Rowallan rams for years and made their selection based on the ram's growth, muscling and lean meat yield.
The first ram to hit the top money was an August 2021-drop with an Australian Sheep Breeding Value (ASBV) in the top 10 per cent for Post Weaning Eye Muscle Depth (PEMD) of +3.47 millimetres and a Terminal Carcase Production Index (TCP) of 151.64.
His figures were in the top 20pc for Weaning Weight (WWT) at +11.06 kilograms, Post Weaning Weight (PWT) at +16.8kg and Lean Meat Yield (LMY) at +4.36pc.
The second ram at $4400 had equally impressive figures. He was in the top 10pc for LMY at +4.57pc and TCP at 150.51, while his figures for WWT (+10.66kg), PWT (16.7kg) and PEMD (+2.65mm) were in the top 20pc.
There were numerous volume buyers, several of which Mr Reid said had been regulars at the sale for many years.
Cavan Station, Yass, bought 20 rams for a top of $3200 and average of $2370.
First-time buyer, Richard Langley, Homestead View, Greenethorpe, made his presence felt during the auction and bought 14 rams for a top of $2800 and average of $2171.
Long-term clients Woornack Pastoral, Young, took home 10 rams for a top of $3800 and average of $3100.
Taylor Family Trust at Elswick near Walcha bought 13 rams for an average of $2184 and top of $3000, while Blantyre Farms, Young, snapped up nine for an average of $2822 and top of $3400.
Tiverton Partnership, Harden, bought eight rams for a top of $2800 and average of $2575.
The sale was conducted by Butt Livestock and Property, Yass, with James Tierney, Riverina Livestock Agents, Wagga Wagga, as the auctioneer.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
