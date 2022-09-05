The Land
Home/Studstock

Rowallan Poll Dorset rams top at $4400 during on-property sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
September 5 2022 - 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Butt Livestock and Property principal Sally Butt, Yass, with Nate, Matt and Kaitlin Reid, Rowallan Poll Dorset stud, Crowther, and the two $4400 top priced rams.

POLL Dorset rams sold to a top of $4400 a head, twice, during the Rowallan on-property sale near Crowther last Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.