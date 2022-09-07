The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Top of $40,000 as 76 bulls averaged $20,600 with a complete clearance.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Ag Solutions Boultons Walcha, Miles Archdale, the auctioneer Paul Dooley Tamworth and Erica and Stuart Halliday, Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha with Ben Nevis Storm Trooper S272 bought by Sinclair Munro, Booroomooka Angus, Bingara for $40,000.

YEARLING bulls led the way at the 75th Ben Nevis Angus sale, where with two sold for $40,000 and 31 averaged $21,161, while in the two-year-old section, 45 sold to $36,000 and averaged $20,200.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.