YEARLING bulls led the way at the 75th Ben Nevis Angus sale, where with two sold for $40,000 and 31 averaged $21,161, while in the two-year-old section, 45 sold to $36,000 and averaged $20,200.
Overall, 76 bulls averaged $20,600 with a complete clearance, compared to the 2021 Ben Nevis Sale, where 73 of 73 sold to $70,000, with an average of $16,171.
Ben Nevis's co-principal, Erica Halliday, said she and husband Stuart Halliday were keeping the legacy established with the foundation of the stud, seeking the best combination of carcase and maternal traits in a breed that might not have been fashionable 75 years ago but now "is one of the most popular in the world".
She said that the Ben Nevis herd had been founded on Booroomooka bloodlines.
Ms Halliday said the sale result was more than expected, and it was "such an even sale".
She said buyers were looking for a 'true yearling with good data for intramuscular fat (IMF), carcase traits and a good phenotype.
When the first draft of the yearling bulls entered the ring, she said the sale "went off", and a number of studs stepped up and bought sire genetics for their own herds.
The equal top price at $40,00 was Ben Nevis Storm Trooper S272, sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15. Tipping the scales at 575 kilograms, the 14-month-old was assessed to have a B- muscle score (MS) and a 600-day estimated breeding value (EBV) for growth of 149, which places it firmly in the top 5 per cent of the breed.
The buyer was Sinclair Munro of Booroomooka Angus, Bingara, who said the bull's balance of traits presented him with a sire with "no weaknesses".
"He is a bull of very nice shape and muscle pattern and has a very good temperament," he said.
"He had high weight-for-age and very positive figures for calving with an easy doing nature that will produce good weights in carcases and that will be able to finish quickly.
"He is the type of sire that will produce bulls that will suit our customers who are in the high-end grass production system," Mr Munro said.
Nikki Taylor, Hancock Pastoral, buying through Ray White Tenterfield, bought the other $40,000 bull, Ben Nevis Scorcher S465, a 13-month-old that weighed 575kg.
Sired by Baldridge Beast Mod B074, Scorcher had high-value EBV traits, including 200-day growth in the top 5pc and 400-and 600-day EBVs in the top 10pc of the breed.
Okavango Investments, Stirling, Belgravia bought the top priced bull in the 17-19 month draft, with Ben Nevis Stereo S403 for $36,000, one of six bulls averaging $24,333.
Middlebrook Park, Garoo via Tamworth, who were volume buyers in 2021, returned to buy two bulls: Ben Nevis Strategist S227 for $24,000 and Ben Nevis Sonic S202 for $26,000.
Karori Pastoral Company, Walcha bought three bulls to $14,000 and averaged $12,666.
