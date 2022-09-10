Palgrove cemented itself as one of the country's top on-property bull sales when it broke multiple breed records on Friday.
It was a massive day of selling at the annual Charolais, UltraBlacks, and Brangus bull sale, when the total run of 168 bulls sold to average $28,083.
The previous Charolais breed record for a bull was surpassed not once, but five times, eventually reaching a high of $115,000 while a breed record average of $28,170 was also achieved for 94 bulls.
The 65 UltraBlacks sold to an average of $28,170, topping at a breed record of $70,000; while nine Brangus bulls completed the day, to average $34,888, and topped at $74,000.
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund operates Palgrove Pastoral, and the stud herd is run across a diversified group of properties in Queensland and NSW.
It was the last sale to be held at its' present headquarters Strathgarve, near Dalveen, Qld, as the Fund's lease expires shortly and will return to the custodians, David and Prue Bondfield. A new selling venue is yet to be announced.
Topping the Charolais section was Palgrove Ringo, a son of Silverstream Oatley from the prolific Digna female family.
At 25 months of age, this moderately framed bull was selected by long-term repeat top priced buyers, Len and Sue Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay, Qld.
The Bodes continued buying and also paid $95,000 and $80,000 for their other selections.
Second top price at $110,000 was Palgrove Real Time, a son of Elder's Honcho from a Festoon female.
He was bought by another long standing client, Clermont district commercial cattleman, Donald Burnett, Mt Douglas, Qld.
This astute cattleman, who has been been buying from Palgrove for years, and said it was the quality of the bulls and their progeny that kept him coming back.
"He, too me, was the stand out bull on the day and I will join him to my Charolais heifers in the commercial herd," Mr Burnett said.
Mr Burnett runs a breeding and fattening operation turning off bullocks, direct to the processor.
Next at $100,000 was Palgrove Rockerfella (P) who was secured by stud breeders Jim and Jackie Wedge, Ascot Charolais, Warwick, Qld.
Brangus bulls were highly competitive and topped at $74,000 for Palgrove Ribeye, a son of SF Brickhouse from a Triple B Rosette K557 female.
He was a bought by Adrian and Megan Forrest, Bellona, Auguthella, Qld.
The Forrest's are mainly commercial producers, but run a small registered herd of about 70 stud Brangus breeders to breed bulls for in-house use and paddock sales.
The UltraBlack section topped at $70,000 for Palgrove Revolution selling to another long-term player, Eric Slack-Smith and his wife Lyn, Gladesvale Station, Richmond, Qld.
Palgrove's Ben Noller was overwhelmed after the sale, especially given the support from repeat and new clients.
"There were a lot of repeat clients, certainly in the top end of things, and there were some new names here too which was really pleasing to see," he said.
"The Charolais top buyers have certainly been major players here at Palgorve for a long time and always operate a the "top end of the market".
"In the Ultrablack section, we saw a lot of new buyers there, particularly from the north of the state, which is pleasing.
"The Ultrablack breed is certainly gaining a lot of traction and the results are really speaking for that too."
Selling agents Elders, Nutrien and Horn and Bishop, Qld.
