Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets' top rams sell to Brimfield and Tymon studs

HP
By Hannah Powe
September 14 2022 - 11:00pm
The $5250 sale-topper with Isabele Roberts, Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets, Cudal, and Paul Breen, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co, Canowindra. Photos: KWML

INTERSTATE and local interest in industry relevant rams has helped Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets set a new record stud average during its sale on Thursday last week.

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

