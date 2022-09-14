The previous record top price at Noonee Angus was doubled during the stud's 32rd annual bull sale held at Claremont, Larras Lee, on Wednesday, which also set a new record average.
Overall, 32 of 36 yearling Angus bulls were sold at auction resulting in an 89 per cent clearance rate, $30,000 top price and $10,281 average. The four passed in bulls were sold immediately after the sale.
These results were the best to date for vendors Netta Holmes Lee and Will Lee of the Noonee stud, surpassing last year's benchmark top price of $15,000, reached on four occasions, and average of $9556.
First-time Noonee buyer Jim Bowman of Merotherie, Dunedoo bid strongly to secure his pick of the offering, Noonee Shogun S11 for the stud record top price of $30,000.
Sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, the 15-month-old weighed 630 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 37 centimetres.
Running around 380 Angus and Shorthorn breeders in seperate spring-calving herds, Mr Bowman is currently looking to build his numbers back up to 500 head.
"We were all Shorthorns a few years ago, and saw the Angus doing well in feedlots so tried them out and have kept going with them since," he said.
Mr Bowman said he liked the top bull's sire, Paratrooper, and thought he was a "good bull, the pick of the draft".
Noonee's Ms Holmes Lee said she thought he was one of the top three bulls in the draft.
"He is a well-balanced, all-rounder," she said.
Shogun S11 will be used over Angus cows, which are part of the Bowman's mixed farming operation which also includes Merino and crossbred sheep and cropping. Steer progeny are sold direct to JBS Caroona Feedlot at just under 500 kilograms.
Noonee Sheridan S13 was the $18,000 second-top priced bull bought by S and P Deshon, Rocklee, Wellington.
Also a son of Paratrooper P15, he was out of a Te Mania Ada A149 daughter, and weighed 612kg at 15 months with a 38cm scrotal measurement.
The largest volume buyer of the sale was Farrell Ag, Rylstone, through McDonald Lawson Carter, Mudgee, which bought five bulls for a $6000 average.
At the conclusion of the sale, Ms Holmes Lee thanks the buyers and underbidders for their ongoing support of the Noonee program.
"It was a solid result, and buyers got value for money," she said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo with Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, taking bids as the auctioneer.
MORE TO COME.
