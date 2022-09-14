The Land
Home/Studstock

Noonee Angus to $30,000 top, $10,281 average

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:52am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $30,000 top-priced bull with Netta Holmes Lee, Noonee, Larras Lee, Jim Bowman and Kate Bowman and her son Archie, 3, Merotherie, Dunedoo, and auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders stud stock, Inverell.

The previous record top price at Noonee Angus was doubled during the stud's 32rd annual bull sale held at Claremont, Larras Lee, on Wednesday, which also set a new record average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.