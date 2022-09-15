The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Kardinia Dohne ram sale tops at $3600 and $2165 average

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
September 15 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel and Colin Withers from Cawarra Pastoral, Mount Gwynne, bought the top-priced ram at Kardinia Dohne stud sale, Corowa, for $3600. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

KARDINIA Dohne stud principal Don Mills said he was very happy with the results of their on-property ram sale at Corowa on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.