KARDINIA Dohne stud principal Don Mills said he was very happy with the results of their on-property ram sale at Corowa on Thursday.
A total of 45 of 50 rams on offer were sold to a top of $3600 and a sale average of $2165.
Mr Mills said at the start of the sale it was good to see the mix of long term clients and some new buyers.
"It's the buyers interest that keeps us passionate," he said.
Mr Mills said he was overall pretty happy with the result.
"Overall the sale average was solid across the whole catalogue," he said.
Read more: Ridgehaven Poll Dorset's best sale to date
Read more: New record for Lachlan
The top-priced ram was KD211473, sold for $3600 to Colin and Daniel Withers from Cawarra Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mount Gwynne.
The ram had a post weaning weight of 52.5, eye muscle depth of 28.0, fat of 2.5 and had a wool score of 2.9 greasy fleece weight, 19.1 micron, 16.8 coefficient of variation, 3.2 standard deviation and 99.05 comfort factor.
Mr Mills said it was a ram that stood out with good shape and good growth.
Colin Withers said it was the ram they were looking for to improve their herd.
"It had the good attributes we were looking for with good meat, wool and structure," he said.
The Withers run a commercial flock of Dohnes and have been breeding them for about 20 years and have the bloodlines of all the first Dohne embryos bought over from South Africa.
"We went into Dohnes for the dual purpose property," he said.
The Withers are return buyers, having bought a top-priced ram before, and will put this ram, as well as four others bought on the day, into their commercial program.
There were several volume buyers operating including DB Ag who bought eight rams.
Round Hill Livestock, Cawarra Pastoral and Wokolena Pastoral, all took home five rams each.
The selling agents were Elders and Nutrien Albury with Brett Shea, Elders, and Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, as auctioneers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.