Once again signifying their influence within the Merino industry, Matthew and Cherie Coddington and family of Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo, achieved two new stud on-property records at their annual ram sale on Thursday.
Over 100 registered buyers, including stud and commercial operators from six Australian states as well as New Zealand, bid boldly on the rams resulting in a full clearance of 235 lots to a top of $28,000 and average of $4345.
Both were on-property records for the stud, and surpassed last year's top of $22,000 and average of $3817.
In the breakdown, 149 Poll Merino rams reached the sale high of $28,000 and averaged $4926, while 86 Merino rams sold to a top of $9000 and averaged $3337.
International, interstate and local buyers went head-to-head in a bidding frenzy on Lot 15, Roseville Park 21-0059, a 16.2-micron son of Mumblebone 19-1024, which was eventually knocked down to Brenton Smith of Calcookara Poll Merino stud, Cowell, South Australia.
Nutrien stud stock agent Brad Wilson, Dubbo, bought the ram on behalf of Mr Smith who had inspected the ram in-person prior to the sale.
The May 2021-drop Poll Merino ram R21-0059 had a body weight of , a standard deviation of 1.9 microns, coefficient of variation of 11.7 per cent, comfort factor of 100pc and greasy fleece weight (GFW) of 129.1pc.
Underbidders of the sale-topping ram were from New Zealand.
Just prior, Roseville Park 21-0941 sold for the second-top price of $22,000 to Demondrille Merino stud, Harden through Rick Power of Nutrien stud stock.
The May 2021-drop Poll Merino ram was by RP17-1133 and had an 18.9-micron fleece with 2.6 SD, 13.8pc CV, 99.9pc CF and 100.9pc GFW.
Kilfeeran Park Merino stud, Lurg, paid $21,000 for Roseville Park 20-0910, a May 2020-drop son of RP18-0043 which measured an 18.4-micron fleece with a SD of 3, CV of 16.3pc, 99.8pc Cf and 121pc GFW.
Other notable purchases were Avenel Merinos, Wanganella, which bid through Elders stud stock specialist Scott Thrift, Dubbo, to secure Roseville Park 21-0977 for $18,000.
Wantana Merino stud, Boorowa, paid $15,000 for Roseville Park 21-0811. Selling for $14,000 was Lot 1, Roseville Park 20-890 purchased by Fosterfield Fine Wool, Dunkeld, Bathurst and Roseville Park 21-0069 purchased by Valdermar Pastoral Co, Millthorpe.
Dunbogan Merinos, Elong Elong, bid to $13,000 to secure Roseville Park 21-0652.
The $9000 top-priced Merino ram was Roseville Park 21-0011, an 18.2-micron son of Woodyrrup 14-0149.
Buyers at all price points were catered for, with commercial producers picking up quality rams at affordable prices.
The sale's largest volume buyers were Caragabal West Pty Ltd, Caragabal with 15 rams at a $3267 average.
Tim Coddington sold his first ram Lot 64, Roseville Park 21-9471, for $5500 to FJ Kelly Trust, Red Hill, Bowning which in total purchased 14 lots at a $4107 average.
Rural Property Management, Evansford near Ballarat, Vic, operated at the top end of the catalogue putting together a draft of 10 rams for an average price of $5400.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders stud stock, Inverell, taking bids from the rostrum.
MORE TO COME.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.