Glenfinnan White Suffolk ram sale tops at $5000, averages $2450

By Charlotte Nugent
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
The top-priced ram Glenfinnan tag 211193, with Charlie Butt, Young, Lucy, John and Anna Hayes, Glenfinnan stud, Young, and Isaac Mannion, Butt Livestock and Property, Yass.

Glenfinnan White Suffolks genetics were in high demand, reaching a top of $5000 at the stud's annual sale in Young, on Friday.

