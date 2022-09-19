Glenfinnan White Suffolks genetics were in high demand, reaching a top of $5000 at the stud's annual sale in Young, on Friday.
Stud principals John and Anna Hayes, greatly increased the number of rams they offered for sale this year, aiming to have "something for everyone", after last year's sell-out sale left some of their regular clients without rams.
In the breakdown, 122 of 130 White Suffolk rams offered, sold to a top of $5000, and averaged $2450.
Mrs Hayes said she was extremely happy with the results and the prices the rams bought.
"We aim to present rams that we are pleased with and that our clients are pleased with and I believe we have achieved this with this line up of rams," Mrs Hayes said, adding that given the tough conditions facing sheep breeders in the past year they are very proud of their rams.
Topping the sale at $5000 was Glenfinnan tag 211193. One of the first sons of Felix 275 to be offered at Glenfinnan, Mr and Mrs Hayes have been very impressed with this genetic line.
"Felix himself is in the top one per cent for growth and five per cent for eye muscle, this carries almost in unison into tag 211193," Mrs Hayes said.
Sitting in the top 10 per cent for post weaning weight (PWWT) and the top 20pc for all carcase figures, the ram was purchased on account of GK and RW Robertson, Bookham.
"The ram will make a great flock ram and grow out to be a sire that will make his mark," Mrs Hayes said, adding that he is very true to the White Suffolk type.
Volume buyers included, Portadown Pastoral Company, Young with 19 rams at an average of $1915, and Brundah Pastoral Company, Binalong with 14 rams to a top of $3200 across its draft.
Livestock agent and auctioneer Phil Butt from selling agents Butt Livestock and Property, Yass commented on the outstanding line up of rams.
"Glenfinnan have built a reputation of quality within the breed, not only presenting industry leading figures in their rams, they always back figures up with quality carcase," he said.
