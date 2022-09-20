The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Source Certain International launches shares on the Australian stock exchange

September 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Source Certain International analyses and can determine and certify the origin of, among other things, seafood, meat and eggs. Photo: Shutterstock/haireena

Given the recent falls in the stock market, this is probably not a great time to launch a company's shares on the exchange, but Perth-based Source Certain International is doing just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.