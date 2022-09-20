Paddocks are under water and canola crops have been impacted during a critical growth stage at Gunnedah in what has been the region's third flood in less than a year.
A state of natural disaster has been declared for Gunnedah following a major flooding event that peaked at 8.2 metres.
It comes after the region was hit by a major flood in November last year and a minor flood in January.
With more rain forecasted on Wednesday, farmers and residents are bracing with dams and river systems already overflowing.
The recent event has not only impacted agriculture but also homes and businesses have also been inundated in the town.
Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey, whose own crop of Durum wheat has been affected on the flood plain, said there were reports of damage to canola and wheat crops .
He added the flooding event had come at an important time in current crops as well as for early plantings of sorghum.
"It's been a significant flooding event where the water has come quickly and receded quickly and left a lot of damage along the way with the farming community and residents," Mr Chaffey said.
"What potentially could come if we get more rain is quite a concern.
"When farmers are hit by floods and drought, they are one of the biggest contributors to our community ... it reverberates throughout out community."
