The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gunnedah Shire declared a natural disaster after major flooding

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey's property affected by floodwater. Photo: Jamie Chaffey

Paddocks are under water and canola crops have been impacted during a critical growth stage at Gunnedah in what has been the region's third flood in less than a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.