Gnadbro sold two pens at the top price of $390. The first pen was 200 not station mated (nsm) ewes that ranged in weight between 62 kilograms to 80kg and averaged 71.2kg, and was aged between 15 and 17 months old. The adjacent pen of 150 nsm ewes of the same age and weight description also sold for $390. Overall, Gnadbro offered 4600 ewes that averaged $308.