The Land
Home/Markets

First cross ewes top at $390 at Narrandera sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bruckner family, Gnadbro Pastoral Company, Collingullie with some of the 350 ewes that made the top price of $390. Pictured is Emma, holding her daughter Alice, Zandra and John with Heath Bruckner and his son John. Photo supplied

First cross ewes sold to $390 at the Narrandera and Gnadbro Pastoral Company combined first cross ewe sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.