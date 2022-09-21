The Land
Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud sale tops at $36,000, averages $12,643

By Hannah Powe
Updated September 21 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
The $36,000 top-priced ram purchased by online buyers from South Australia pictured with Ross and James (right) Gilmore of Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Spring, and QPL Rural's Craig Pellow, Temora.

Prospective buyers in attendance of the 47th annual Tattykeel Poll Dorset Stud Sale, Black Springs, were no match for online interstate bidders which took to AuctionsPlus and accounted for over 57 per cent of the draft.

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

