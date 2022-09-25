South Australia's pulse growers have two main markets - the food grade export market or stock feed - but Mid North-based researcher Penny Roberts says there are big opportunities for a third one.
Earlier this month, the SARDI senior research agronomist, based at Clare, was among more than 80 recipients of a Churchill Fellowship who received $2.47.million to travel and study their chosen projects.
Dr Roberts will investigate the emerging pulse protein market and whole supply chain from breeding suitable varieties to delivery standards.
Her aim is to upskill research and development providers in the emerging Australian pulse protein market.
"In the last two years I have been doing some pilot work in understanding pulse proteins from an agronomic sense, in addition to the impact of current farming practice and climate in faba beans and field peas," she said.
"As I am entering the next phase of this research it is abundantly clear there is a big lack of information in Australia about pulse proteins - we are well behind other comparable countries such as Canada, which had its first pulse protein factory in the 1980 and now has 22 of them."
In Australia the only pulse protein extraction facility is owned by Australian Plant Proteins at Horsham, Vic, but Dr Roberts's work will be very timely with SA set to become a pulse protein leader.
In March, Thomas Foods International and Australian Milling Group, in a partnership with APP, announced they were building three new manufacturing facilities in SA in a $378 million project, with funding assistance from the state and federal governments.
These plants, expected to quadruple production to 25,000 tonnes a year, are due to be operational in 2024.
"I really want to understand the whole chain, but particularly from the pre-breeding to delivery to processors and importantly how growers can influence and grow for the pulse protein market as well as meeting the visual grade market," she said.
Dr Roberts expects there may be a price differential between the wholegrain and pulse protein markets but says having market diversity could have growers more willing to add pulses to their crop rotations.
"There is huge potential to expand the area where we source pulse proteins from and so many flow on benefits such as reducing the reliance on synthetic nitrogen fertilisers," she said.
"In those pulse expansion areas, if growers are not reliant on a single export market based on visual grading, if there is a second market where they know they can sell their crop if it is frost affected or drought affected, they may have more confidence to grow it."
Dr Roberts is still finalising the itinerary for her travels next September but, in addition to her time in Canada and the United States, she will attend the International Legume Society Conference in Granada, Spain, and have a stopover in the Netherlands.
"I am really humbled to be a recipient of such a prestigious award," she said.
"I am still processing it and how I can get the most value of it for myself but also farmers and the whole pulse protein industry."
The inaugural Saskia Beer Churchill Fellowship, given by Maggie and Colin Beer in honour of their daughter, was also awarded.
It was won by Vic chef Sascha Randle and will enable her to gain specialised training in traditional French charcuterie production.
