Pulse proteins the focus for SARDI researcher awarded Churchill Fellowship

By Catherine Miller
September 25 2022 - 11:01pm
SARDI senior research agronomist Penny Roberts, Clare, is the recipient of a Churchill Fellowship to study the emerging pulse protein market. Picture supplied

South Australia's pulse growers have two main markets - the food grade export market or stock feed - but Mid North-based researcher Penny Roberts says there are big opportunities for a third one.

CM

Catherine Miller

